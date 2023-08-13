MITIAMO and Pyramid Hill will head into an exciting LVFNL finals series with plenty of confidence and an important mental edge following key wins in the final home and away round of the season on Saturday.
The Superoos and Bulldogs respectively took care of Marong and Newbridge, their opponents in week one of the finals.
It will take something special for the Panthers and Maroons to rebound from 20-plus goal losses.
At Malone Park, Mitiamo warmed up for another stirring finals campaign by defeating Marong 77-48.
The Panthers were without experienced midcourter Bianca Garton, defender Abby Thompson and the versatile Tess Teggelove for the clash, but are hopeful of having some of them back for next week.
Eager to maintain the momentum built through nine wins from their last 10 games before Saturday, Superoos coach Jen Wilson said the win had clearly met that objective.
"Sadly they had a few injuries, but we can only play what the opposition dishes up," she said.
"But for us it was a chance to keep working on the confidence.
"We have Alicia Hay, who is only quite young, and was super-nervous before the game started, so it's great for her to go out and play at that competitive level and get that feeling running into finals.
"She knows what to expect again next week as it had been a while since we played a finals team."
In an ominous sign for their rivals over the next few weeks, four-time league best and fairest Laura Hicks was at her devastating best against the Panthers at goal attack.
"She was absolutely brilliant and won the Annette Grant Memorial Medal for best on court," Wilson said.
"No arguments there.
"And Abbey Battersby was good in defence. We've been giving her a lot of instructions the last five or six weeks to get her ready and right to go against some of these taller goalers in finals.
"As we always say, we do lack a bit of height, so we need to make up for it elsewhere. But her and Caitlyn Hocking are playing really well together and doing all we ask of them."
The Superoos will head into the finals with wins in both of their clashes against the Panthers this season.
Pyramid Hill coach Gemma Scott hopes a 65-41 victory over Newbridge is a sign her team is starting to peak at the right time.
The Bulldogs, who will play finals for the first time since 2017, jumped the Maroons early to take an 18-7 lead into quarter time.
It was as close as Newbridge would get, with the Bulldogs, led by standout games from defender Abbey Dingwall and goal attack Mikayla Burge, winning every quarter.
"Knowing we have Newbridge again next weekend, it was nice to get a convincing win," Scott said.
"It felt like all the girls just put things together well on the court and everything worked well for us from the start of the game.
"Importantly, we were able to maintain it, which we haven't always been able to do this season.
"It gives us a good feeling going into next week."
Scott conceded a tough scrap the week before against Inglewood, which the Bulldogs won by three goals without Dingwall, 2017 premiership captain Gabby Kennedy, Jess Holdstock and Monique Doyle, had likely benefitted the Bulldogs' preparation going into Saturday.
"They made us work hard, but it probably wasn't a bad thing for the girls to get all that work into their legs and be ready to go against Newbridge," she said.
"But it was good to get most of our teammates back."
The Bulldogs will again be without Kennedy for next week's final as she continues to recover from a hamstring injury.
In other games, Calivil United ended the season on a high by defeating Inglewood.
A 53-32 victory gave the Demons their fourth win of the season and a seventh-placed finish.
Having already earned the bye in the first week of finals, top-of-the-ladder Maiden Gully YCW notched up its 15th win of the home and away season with an 84-11 victory over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
