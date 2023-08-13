Bendigo Advertiser
Mitiamo, Pyramid Hill gain mental edge ahead of LVFNL netball finals

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 13 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 12:00pm
MITIAMO and Pyramid Hill will head into an exciting LVFNL finals series with plenty of confidence and an important mental edge following key wins in the final home and away round of the season on Saturday.

