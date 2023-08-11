Bendigo Advertiser
Shannyn Keely proud to reach 300 HDFNL games for White Hills.

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 11 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:00pm
THROUGH 299 HDFNL games in black and red, Shannyn Keely has played - and at times danced - her way into the hearts of her White Hills clubmates.

