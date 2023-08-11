THROUGH 299 HDFNL games in black and red, Shannyn Keely has played - and at times danced - her way into the hearts of her White Hills clubmates.
So much so that the Demons netballers opted for a song and dance tribute to their sharpshooting goaler and great friend at training on Thursday night in preparation for her 300th game for the Hillies this Saturday against Huntly.
While in her own words, it left her a little 'overwhelmed', Keely is certainly feeling the love from the club she has called home since the mid-2000s.
Just as importantly, the 33-year-old multiple premiership performer and White Hills Football Netball Club life member made sure those feelings of respect, admiration and goodwill were reciprocated.
"I'm really proud to be a Hillie. The girls are amazing, Loz (coach Lauren Bowles) is amazing," Keely said in the minutes after being serenaded on the Demons' home court.
"It's come around quick. The 250th seems like it was just a minute ago, but it wasn't. That was against Huntly too (in 2018).
"I'm really humbled by it. At the start of the year, I ummed and ahhed about whether I still had it in me and I don't know whether I do, but I still love showing up. I still love training and the girls, and especially the competitive games on Saturdays.
"And I still love how awesome this club is.
"Just the atmosphere here. It's a real sisterhood bond. And there's a really great culture.
"There's something brewing with the boys here too this year. (Senior co-coach) Jack Fallon, who is a good friend of mine, has them up and about. It's just an exciting place to be."
Keely credited dual premiership coach Bowles, who first took over the coaching reins in 2018, as the key driver in developing the tremendous club culture that has evolved at Scott Street.
"Loz has got like a calendar in her head and she will know when your birthday is, or if you have an appointment for an injury, she will know when that is too and she'll always check in," she said.
"She is a great role model for us and the juniors, but mostly she is just a really great friend to me.
"She sets the standards.
"In the pre-season, we did dance classes at the dance school that I own (LM Dance School) and they still laugh about it.
"I'm sure that's why they set up this dance ensemble (on Thursday night)."
Keely has been a devoted and much-loved personality at White Hills since joining the club, primarily as a wing attack and goal attack, after playing junior netball with Eaglehawk Sports in the Golden City Netball Association.
"I joined while Michelle Atherton was coaching here and I was best friends with her cousin Laura, so there was an open spot here," she said.
"I came over with a few of my best friends from school and we played in the under-17s team.
"I was very lucky. I played a few A-reserve games that year, so one of those early years we won the under-17 and A-res grand finals.
"I got to play both, which is something I'll never forget. I've been blessed with the opportunities I've gotten here."
Those premierships were the first of many for Keely at White Hills, including A-grade in 2018, A-reserve in 2006, 2016, 2018 and 2019, B-grade in 2009 and 2010, and C-grade in 2006.
She was also a member of the A-grade side that finished runners-up to Colbinabbin in 2016 and 17, the latter in one of the most thrilling HDFNL grand finals of all time, decided by only three goals.
Keely is hoping fortune might shine on her one more time, with her Demons A-reserve team, coached by Mel Dillion, with Molly Johnston as her assistant, currently second on the ladder, but level on 12 wins with top side Elmore.
"A-res are a little bit injury heavy at the minute, but I feel we can be there when it counts," she said.
"We are just starting to hit our stride at the right time, while A-grade are awesome.
"They are always right up there."
Keely's stellar play at goal shooter over 19 seasons has been more than matched by her contribution to the club.
Awarded life membership in 2022, she has served as a coach, team manager and been a tireless volunteer on the social committee.
On the court, she has represented the HDFNL in 15-and-under, 17-and-under and open competition.
Music to the ears of her friends and the club, Keely feels she still has plenty more to give as a player and club member.
"I would like to think I have another season left in me," she said.
"If Loz goes another one, I'll go another. There's a bit of a challenge.
"It would be nice to go on. I got to the 300 games which I am really excited about. It's been a big build up.
"It's not something I thought about doing back when I came here, all I wanted to do was play with friends. and I feel lucky to be still doing it.
"But when you have won (premierships etc.) with your friends, you'll do anything for them."
