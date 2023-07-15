Beware, this year it looks like 'the taxman cometh'

If you're a parent of a young adult working their butt off to make ends meet, you've probably consoled them with a "don't worry, it's tax return time".
What a mistake.
It appears young workers are getting hit with tax bills of as much as $3000, instead of eagerly anticipated returns. And that's on top of the spike in their HECS debt repayments.
Seriously?
But wait... it turns out most of us are at risk.
For anyone who earned less than $126,000 this year (pretty much most of Australia), the low and middle income offsets of previous years, and some working from home allowances, have disappeared.
We were warned of course, but it's only because so many people are getting in early (probably in the hope of some financial relief) that we're starting to hear about these unexpectedly high bills.
If you check out the ATO website you'll find the devil in the detail.
"Low and middle income tax offset (LMITO) ended on 30 June 2022. This means it doesn't apply for the 2022-23 income year.
"Your tax return outcome may be different this income year. You may have a lower refund (less than when LMITO was available) or you may receive a tax bill. See Why your tax return outcome may change in 2023."
Great. Thanks for that.
We would love your feedback. Have you got in early only to receive a rude shock, let us know at addynews@bendigoadvertiser.com.au?
For everyone else... good luck!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.