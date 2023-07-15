Bendigo Advertiser
Gisborne warms up for top three BFNL clash with victory over Eaglehawk

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 16 2023 - 9:58am, first published July 15 2023 - 8:22pm
Emerson Lakey was one of the stars of Gisborne's victory over Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
GISBORNE has warmed up for a top three clash against Kangaroo Flat next weekend by beating an in-form Eaglehawk by 33 goals at Canterbury Park on Saturday.

