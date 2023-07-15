GISBORNE has warmed up for a top three clash against Kangaroo Flat next weekend by beating an in-form Eaglehawk by 33 goals at Canterbury Park on Saturday.
The Bulldogs, led by big performances from Zoe Davies, Emerson Lakey, Kirby Elliott and Claudia Mawson, overcame a tight and tense early battle to outstay the Hawks 55-22.
The margin was only three goals at quarter time before the Bulldogs put their foot down in the second term and piled on 16 goals to the Hawks' four.
In a spectacular show of their defensive strength, the Bulldogs restricted the Hawks to just four goals again in the third quarter and six goals in the last.
Up the other end, Tori Skrijel and Mawson, who on Friday was named in the Victorian Fury team to contest this year's Australian Netball Championships, combined for 28 second-half goals.
The win was the second-placed Bulldogs' 10th from 12 games this season and has them beautifully placed two wins behind undefeated ladder leaders Sandhurst and one win ahead of next weekend's opponent Kangaroo Flat.
While happy with the win, Gisborne coach Tarryn Rymer said there were a few areas in their game in need of improvement ahead of their clash against the Roos.
"The defensive end was brilliant, they stopped nearly everything," she said.
"There was a lot of good netball, but there's a bit of finetuning to do before next Saturday.
"It was good to have Tori back out there (after missing last week's win over Castlemaine).
"Eaglehawk were very spirited. They have quite a bit of skill and are fast and nippy.
"They have some great young players and they definitely play with their heart. You could see them running down everything."
Adding to an already brilliant season for the Bulldogs, Rymer was rapt to see goal attack Mawson named in the Fury team on Friday.
"It's an amazing effort; she is so deserving and such a beautiful player to watch," she said.
"I just sit back and watch some times. She's such a classic goal attack.
"She has an amazing work rate, her passing is great and she helps bring the ball down the court and is a beautiful shooter.
"Her feeding in to Tori, or whoever she's working with, is clever and smart."
Mawson is joined in the Fury team by star young Sandhurst defender Charlotte Sexton.
Gisborne's victory ended Eaglehawk's winning streak at two games.
The Hawks, under coach Kylie Piercy, entered the contest with three wins from their past four games and playing a much-improved brand of netball.
They will look to rebound against Castlemaine at Camp Reserve next weekend.
To be played at Gardiner Reserve, Gisborne will be looking to make amends for a two-goal loss to Kangaroo Flat earlier in the season.
A win would put the Bulldogs a step closer to locking in the double chnace ahead of finals.
