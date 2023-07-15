Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

South Bendigo jumps back into fifth spot on BFNL netball ladder with win at Kyneton

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 16 2023 - 9:48am, first published July 15 2023 - 7:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alicia McGlashan returned to South Bendigo's team for the Bloods' key clash against Kyneton. File picture by Darren Howe
Alicia McGlashan returned to South Bendigo's team for the Bloods' key clash against Kyneton. File picture by Darren Howe

SOUTH Bendigo has taken a step towards nailing down a top five spot following a nine-goal win at Kyneton on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.