SOUTH Bendigo has taken a step towards nailing down a top five spot following a nine-goal win at Kyneton on Saturday.
The Bloods snapped a four game losing streak to defeat the Tigers 49-40.
After surrendering fifth spot following their round 11 loss to Kangaroo Flat, the Bloods reclaimed it from Strathfieldsaye, which lost to Castlemaine 51-39.
They will get a chance to solidify their position next weekend against Golden Square, with the Storm facing the toughest test in BFNL netball against undefeated Sandhurst.
South Bendigo coach Jannelle Hobbs said the win over the Tigers - the Bloods' first since their 68-18 victory over Maryborough on June 3 - had delivered a sense of relief.
"It was pretty timely, but the girls played so well today. They really wanted that win and worked hard for it," she said.
"That should give us a bit of confidence and hopefully take us in to next week nicely.
"It was close for a while and unfortunately we did get an injury to (goal attack) Liv Mason, but Morgan McClellan, who's played A-grade before, came on and played a great game at shooter.
"Chloe Langley went out to goal attack and they combined well.
"And Alicia McGlashan was back and she makes a huge difference. The defence end played so well.
"Their goalers are very good with Michelle Fletcher up there, but our defence put on plenty of pressure and got plenty of ball.
"Having Alicia back gives everyone a bit of confidence; they all seem to lift to another level.
"It was very pleasing."
The loss for Kyneton left the Tigers four points behind South Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye in the battle for fifth spot, ahead of next weekend's away clash against Maryborough.
At Dower Park, Kangaroo Flat celebrated another big milestone with another dominant performance.
The Roos, who were marking A-grade premiership star Milly Wicks' 150th game, defeated Maryborough 85-34.
The young Magpies pushed their rivals early before the Roos' experience and skill came to the fore.
A brilliant win for the Roos was led by Ingrid Hopkins, Ava Lowndes and Wicks.
At Wade Street, Sandhurst clinically notched up its 12th straight win of the season, beating the Bulldogs 97-29.
At Canterbury Park, Gisborne took care of Eaglehawk 55-22, with the Bulldogs getting big performances from Zoe Davies, Emerson Lakey, Kirby Elliott and Claudia Mawson.
