CASTLEMAINE'S hopes of securing a top three finish ahead of finals remain firmly alive following a 12-goal victory over a persistent and well-drilled Strathfieldsaye on Saturday.
The Magpies, featuring two of their 17-and-under stars, Megan Wilson and Kyla Byrne, alongside the experience of co-coach Fiona Fowler, Jane O'Donohue and Tara Ford, defeated the Storm 51-39.
A hard-fought victory for the Magpies was a strong follow up to their gut-wrenching one-goal loss to Gisborne in round 11 and was achieved without a few of their stars.
After holding a four-goal lead at quarter time, the Magpies set up the win with a 12-7 second quarter.
The Storm, under coach Steph Freemantle, at no stage threw in the towel and were able to match it with the Magpies in the second half and outscored them by one goal in the final term.
Their eighth win of the season has the Magpies in fourth place on the ladder, six points behind Gisborne (second) and only two points behind Kangaroo Flat (third).
Depending on who wins next weekend's epic match of the round between Gisborne and Kangaroo Flat, Castlemaine could find itself back in the top three with a victory over eighth-placed Eaglehawk.
Without Mikaela Vaughan, Emma Winfield, Madeline Carter and Montaya Sardi on Saturday, Magpies co-coach Gary Cooke said the Magpies had headed into the clash with a sense of nervousness.
"We had to pull up a few of the under-17s and a few of the A-reserve players, but the pleasing thing was it was pretty much all local girls out there," he said.
"Strath has a really nice midcourt and we had a 16, a 17 and a 19-year-old (Byrne, Wilson and Caitlin Richardson) in there, so they did really well.
"Kyla is only 16, but that was really good experience for her and she had a cracker of a quarter in the last."
Cooke conceded the Magpies were 'scrappy' at times, but certainly hard-working and polished enough when needed.
"We stuck to our game plan and I thought having a few players in positions they haven't trained in, they adjusted well," he said.
"Fi (Fowler) was great and saved us a lot of times, while Bri (Pedretti) at goal attack really stood up for someone having played two full games (A-grade and A-reserve).
"Last week was frustrating (against Gisborne), but it was good to get this one on the board."
Goal shooter O'Donohue gave the Magpies a steady and dependable target in goals and finished with 41 for the match.
In a strong endorsement of the Storm's progress this season, Cooke declared them 'clearly capable of playing finals'.
While Strathfieldsaye coach Steph Freemantle would have relished the four points, given the Storm's fluctuating battle for fifth spot with South Bendigo and Kyneton, there was no disappointment in their performance.
"There were just a few little mistakes and a few times when we needed a goal we didn't convert, but the result probably reflects where we are at," she said.
"They are that fraction better than us, but it was a great hit-out for us and we are happy.
"What we have been focusing on is recognising that we have to adjust to a pattern in the game and do it and I thought we did that.
"Pushing it out right to the end was important for us."
Emmie Banfield was a standout in defence for the Storm, earning plenty of praise from the coach.
"Emmie has just gotten better and better all year and was really strong and I thought (goal attack) Ava Hamilton worked really hard, setting things up for Claudia (Collins).
"Brylee Wilson also did a fantastic job at wing defence."
Having lost fifth spot to South Bendigo following the Bloods' win over Kyneton on Saturday, the Storm face a tough next assignment against unbeaten Sandhurst.
Freemantle is hoping for further evidence of the Storm's improvement to emerge.
