Gisborne, Castlemaine clashes to give South Bendigo the perfect lead in to BFNL netball finals

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 18 2023 - 10:05am, first published 10:00am
South Bendigo defenders Alicia McGlashan and Steph Goode will have key roles to play against Gisborne in round 17 of BFNL netball on Saturday. Picture by Noni Hyett
SOUTH Bendigo coach Jannelle Hobbs says the Bloods will look to make the most of a tough but ideal preparation for finals over the next two weeks.

