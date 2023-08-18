SOUTH Bendigo coach Jannelle Hobbs says the Bloods will look to make the most of a tough but ideal preparation for finals over the next two weeks.
Set to contest finals for the third straight season when finals have been played, the Bloods will play their last two games of the home and away season against fellow finalists.
They will clash with second-placed Gisborne on Saturday, before ending their minor rounds campaign against Castlemaine at Harry Trott Oval on August 26.
If ladder standings remain unchanged at the end of round 18, the Bloods and Magpies will meet again a week later in the elimination final at the QEO.
Having cemented fifth place following back-to-back wins over sixth-placed Strathfieldsaye and Maryborough, Bloods coach Jannelle Hobbs insisted the hard work was only starting for her team.
"We've been playing well, so we are quietly confident we can do well on Saturday. But in saying that, Gisborne is a great team," she said.
"We'll have to be at our absolute best. They are especially tough to beat down there.
"I missed the last game against them. That was when dad passed away, so I haven't really had a look at them this year.
"Hopefully, we can go with them. The key will be applying that full-court pressure.
"The girls said Gisborne were really good with their pressure last time, so we'll have to be patient and just work the ball around until that opening comes."
Gisborne will be without goal attack Claudia Mawson and defender Zoe Davies due to Australian Netball Championships commitments.
The week-long national tournament kicks-off in Queensland on Monday.
Hobbs declared back-to-back games against Gisborne and Castlemaine as the perfect preparation for finals.
LAST WEEK:
"We'd love to get at least one win in the final two games to give us some confidence," she said.
"We are prepared to work hard and hopefully the results come.
"We're happy to be in finals. It was pretty close with Strathfieldsaye and Kyneton, but I believe we are playing well at the right time of the year.
"We'd love to go a step further this year and get a win in finals."
For only the third time this season, including twice after playing Sandhurst, Gisborne will be aiming to bounce back from a loss.
.
The Bulldogs have a stellar record when on the rebound, beating Kyneton by 28 goals after losing to Kangaroo Flat in round five and South Bendigo by 32 after a round 7 defeat against the Dragons.
Gisborne coach Tarryn Rymer is predicting a tough encounter against the Bloods, but is backing her team to regain its momentum.
"I would really like to see the girls pick themselves up from the loss, put the game plan into action and execute the basics really well," she said.
"I don't think the (Sandhurst) loss will hurt, but hopefully it drives the girls to be stronger and be better and go back to the drawing board.
"South Bendigo will be tough and will have their own point to prove before finals."
Sandhurst will look to continue its unbeaten season against Castlemaine at Camp Reserve.
The Dragons made it 16 straight victories with a convincing 16-goal win last Saturday's top two clash at the QEO.
Having welcomed back star defender Ruby Turner, who was best on court against Gisborne, from injury a few weeks ago, the reigning premiers have only gone from strength-to-strength and will be hard to stop in their pursuit of a history-making fifth straight flag.
Castlemaine will be hoping to get a lot closer than 21-goals, which was the margin in the teams' earlier season clash at the QEO in June.
Should Sandhurst take the points, Kangaroo Flat can clinch the double chance with a win over Kyneton at Dower Park.
After ending Kyneton's finals hopes last week with a nine-goal victory, Eaglehawk will look to go back-to-back against Golden Square at Canterbury Park.
The Hawks have made great strides in the second half of the season with wins over fifth-placed South Bendigo, Maryborough (ninth) and Kyneton (seventh) and ultra-competitive showings against fourth-placed Castlemaine and Strathfieldsaye.
Sixth-placed Strathfieldsaye will shoot for its seventh win of the season when it hosts Maryborough.
