A White Hills home due to come under the hammer on July 15 was swept up by a buyer in a late-night cash deal well "above the advertised price range".
Potential buyers found a "SOLD" sticker waiting for them at 46 Raglan Street - a brick '60s number with three bedrooms - when they arrived at the advertised 2pm auction time, with the "very happy" vendor striking a deal with buyers the night before.
"Throughout last night we had a buyer make an offer that was better than expectations," Ray White Bendigo Senior Sales Associate, Jordan Gardner, said.
"So the vendor was very happy to accept that offer and get the property sold."
The 1037 square metre lot sold with an unconditional contract at $490,000, dwarfing the advertised price guide of $420,000 - $460,000.
"And we were expecting, based on the feedback, to pull up in the lower half of that range," Mr Gardner said.
"So we're talking probably 50 grand difference here."
The property attracted seven other registered bidders, while the new owner came out on top due to his cash buying power.
"There were other offers there at a subject to finance level, but this one was cash," he said.
"Cash is king."
Mr Gardner said the buyers - a local couple - purchased the home as their first foray into investment properties, which would be used by their university-aged son.
