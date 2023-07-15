Bendigo Advertiser
White Hills home buyer strikes cash deal on night before auction

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated July 16 2023 - 11:23am, first published July 15 2023 - 4:52pm
46 Raglan Street, White Hills sold well above the advertised price range. Picture by Gabriel Rule
A White Hills home due to come under the hammer on July 15 was swept up by a buyer in a late-night cash deal well "above the advertised price range".

