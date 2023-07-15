Bendigo police are appealing for witnesses after a man allegedly flashed a firearm at shoppers at an Eaglehawk supermarket last week.
Police arrested and interviewed a man, and seized an imitation firearm, following the incident which occurred at a local supermarket on Victoria Street, Eaglehawk on Thursday, July 6 at 5:50pm.
It is expected the man will be charged.
Police would particularly like to two witnesses who were customers in the supermarket at the time who may be able to assist the investigation.
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or a man behaving in an agitated manner within the store.
Anyone with information is urged to call Bendigo Police on (03) 5448 1300.
