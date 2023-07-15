Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo police seek witnesses over Eaglehawk firearm flashing

Updated July 15 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 3:55pm
The incident reportedly occurred at supermarket on Victoria Street in Eaglehawk. Picture by Google Earth
The incident reportedly occurred at supermarket on Victoria Street in Eaglehawk. Picture by Google Earth

Bendigo police are appealing for witnesses after a man allegedly flashed a firearm at shoppers at an Eaglehawk supermarket last week.

