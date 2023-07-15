With cherry ballart and gum smoke barrelling out of the pit, siblings of the North Bendigo Football Club under 12s team got into formation.
Dja Dja Wurrung traditional owner Jason Kerr sounded his didgeridoo, as the young people performed a traditional First Nations dance to mark the beginning of the junior football club's first Indigenous round on Saturday, July 15.
First Nations players make up around 50 per cent of North Bendigo's junior league, according to Mr Kerr, who said the round marked a "special event for the club's aboriginal and wider community."
"It's really good for our children because that's where our future lies," he said.
"We've got to keep building that foundation."
Along with the traditional dance, the round featured a Welcome to Country smoking ceremony conducted by Mr Kerr and Dja Dja Wurrung man Andrew Murray-Clarke, with native plants Mr Kerr said he had picked within a couple of blocks of the North Bendigo oval.
"The gum leaves are the knowledge of our elders, the cherry ballart represents our younger generation," he said.
"It's all around working in together and understanding one another," he said.
Mr Kerr said the round was significant to him in the club's efforts to create an inclusive space, while laying down the groundwork for cultural collaboration in the future.
"It's really good to see the future look bright for our younger generation.
"We just need to keep that passion going."
