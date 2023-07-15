BFNL: Race for top tightens as Square knocks off Dragons at home

GOLDEN Square bookended its win over Sandhurst on Saturday by conceding the first four goals of the game before later holding the Dragons scoreless in the final quarter as the race to finish on top of the BFNL ladder tightened.
The Bulldogs inflicted the Dragons' first loss of their season with the 14.12 (96) to 11.6 (72) victory at Wade Street as the two long-time fierce rivals faced off in a showdown of 1st vs 2nd.
Golden Square's win now leaves the Bulldogs just half-a-game behind the ladder-leading Dragons, setting up a riveting race for the minor premiership over the final six rounds.
The match promised plenty pre-game and couldn't have been set up any better at three quarter-time, with one point the difference as the Bulldogs led 73-72.
With the game up for grabs it was the Bulldogs in front of a big home crowd that finished the stronger, keeping the Dragons scoreless while adding 3.5 to pull away for the 24-point victory.
The Bulldogs' three goals in the final quarter came between the four and 14-minute marks through the classy Joel Brett, impressive Jack Stewart and experienced Hamish Morcom, with Golden Square's strong finish to the game in stark contrast to how it started.
The first 20 minutes of the game were all one-way traffic as Sandhurst launched an early attack at one of the BFNL's most notoriously difficult venues for away teams to win at.
After just eight minutes the Dragons led 18-0, were 4-0 in centre clearances and dominating the Bulldogs all over the ground, with their midfield and defence brilliant early in generating inside 50s.
And after 12 minutes it was 24-0 in favour of the Dragons, with midfield/forward jet Sam Conforti, Jake McLean, Cobi Maxted and Joel Wharton having all kicked goals for the visitors.
Following the early onslaught from the Dragons the Bulldogs were finally able to hit the scoreboard at the 20-minute mark when Liam Barrett threaded a goal from deep in the pocket.
The Dragons' lead at quarter-time was 24 points, 6.1 to 2.1, before the Bulldogs absorbed the challenge from Sandhurst and launched a counter-attack in the second term.
Inside the first 15 minutes of the second quarter the Bulldogs had not only whittled down the deficit, but hit the front on the back of five consecutive goals to Brett (two), Jack Hickman, Barrett and Stewart to lead by seven points, 7.2 to 6.1.
Kicking five goals on the trot against Sandhurst this year is no mean feat given the Dragons had gone into Saturday conceding an average of just 41 points per game.
A pair of goals, though, to Dragons' forward Lachlan Wright was able to wrestle back a four-point lead at the main break in what was a half where both sides' accuracy was a feature having combined for 15.4 as Sandhurst led 8.1 to 7.3.
Following both teams having run-ons of consecutive goals during the first and second quarters, the third term was an arm wrestle.
Brett showed his tricks inside 50 for the Bulldogs with three goals in five minutes during the third quarter - one a set-shot, one crumbing a pack and one a left foot snap - as part of his game-high haul of six to take his season tally to 55.
Down the other end, though, Conforti showed just how much power he has in his lethal left foot with two long-range goals that were among his four for the match in what was another game where his skill, ability to evade and impact both through the middle and inside 50 were on full display.
Following their on-target 8.1 first half the Dragons' accuracy eluded them in the third term with 3.5 for the quarter, while forward Maxted also sent a set-shot out on the full.
After the Bulldogs had led by as many as 12 points during the term, Conforti kicking the last two goals of the stanza left the game hanging in the balance at the final change with Golden Square one point in front before finishing the job with 3.5 to 0.0 in the final quarter.
Brett (six), vice-captain Liam Barrett (two), Morcom (two) and Stewart (two) all kicked multiple goals for the Bulldogs, who named ruckman Matt Compston their best for his performance in competing with dominant Dragons' big man Hamish Hosking.
Tom Toma was superb through the midfield to continue his outstanding return season to the Bulldogs, while the experienced pair of skipper Jack Geary and Jon Coe in defence were also strong performers for the Bulldogs in their eighth win in a row.
"We didn't start great today, but the good thing was we didn't panic," Square coach Christian Carter said.
"Our pressure wasn't at the level required in the first quarter, but the great part about today is the group responded when challenged.
"I thought our second, third and fourth quarters were brilliant... we played a good brand of football."
Sandhurst's standout Conforti (four), McLean (two) and Wright (two) were multiple goalkickers for the Dragons, who for the first time this season conceded more than nine goals.
"We know Square starts games well and we had a big emphasis on that and felt we dominated the first 20 minutes," Sandhurst co-coach Ashley Connick said.
"But in the end they just outworked us and our ball-use let us down... we just kicked it back to them far too often, which kickstarts their game when they can mark inside their back half and then transition. Full credit to Square; they are a very good side."
Dragons' defender Darcy Mills, who was matched up on Brett, rolled his ankle early in the final term.
