SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region

Gisborne 15.11 (101) def Eaglehawk 9.5 (59).
Kangaroo Flat 9.21 (75) def Maryborough 9.6 (60).
South Bendigo 21.14 (140) def Kyneton 4.9 (33).
Golden Square 14.12 (96) def Sandhurst 11.6 (72).
Strathfieldsaye 22.7 (139) def Castlemaine 10.9 (69).
Leitchville-Gunbower 12.9 (81) def Mount Pleasant 11.13 (79)
LBU 10.13 (73) def Colbinabbin 9.6 (60).
White Hills 20.16 (136) def Elmore 10.8 (68).
North Bendigo 22.10 (142) def Huntly 5.10 (40).
Pyramid Hill 16.16 (112) def Bridgewater 3.5 (23).
Mitiamo 13.16 (94) def Newbridge 6.10 (46).
Inglewood 14.12 (96) def Maiden Gully YCW 7.7 (49).
Charlton 11.7 (73) def St Arnaud 5.9 (39).
Birchip-Watchem 12.11 (83) def Wycheproof-Narraport 9.6 (60).
Donald 13.10 (88) def Boort 6.11 (47).
Sea Lake Nandaly 12.10 (82) def Nullawil 8.7 (55).
Navarre 13.15 (93) def Maldon 10.2 (62).
Natte Bealiba 10.26 (86) def Royal Park 3.1 (19).
Avoca 24.21 (165) def Campbells Creek 0.3 (3).
Lexton 14.9 (93) def Dunolly 12.15 (87).
Harcourt 14.13 (97) def Rovers 3.13 (31).
Carisbrook 18.20 (128) def Talbot 5.4 (34).
Trentham 20.12 (132) def Newstead 11.8 (74).
