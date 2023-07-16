Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Photos

HDFNL RD 13: Bombers pip Blues by two points in huge turnaround

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated July 16 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
White Hills' star Kaiden Antonowicz kicked 12 goals in Saturday's win over Elmore at Scott Street. Picture by Adam Bourke
White Hills' star Kaiden Antonowicz kicked 12 goals in Saturday's win over Elmore at Scott Street. Picture by Adam Bourke
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.