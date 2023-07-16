HDFNL RD 13: Bombers pip Blues by two points in huge turnaround

THE improvement made by Leitchville-Gunbower over the course of the Heathcote District league season was on full display against Mount Pleasant on Saturday.
Back in round four the Bombers were on the receiving end of a 96-point thrashing from the Blues.
But in Saturday's round 13 return battle it was the Bombers who turned the tables, pipping the Blues by two points in a thriller at Gunbower.
The sixth-placed Bombers won 12.9 (81) to 11.13 (79) to now have wins over two top-five sides having also defeated Lockington-Bamawm United in round five.
The Bombers led by 18 points at three quarter-time, surrendered the advantage during the final term, before edging back in front late and clinging on for the two-point victory - their first over Mount Pleasant since 2019.
"It was a see-sawing last quarter, so to get over the line in the end was great for the boys," Bombers coach Shannon Keam said.
"A couple of weeks ago we lost a tight one to Heathcote (by seven points) in one we felt we let go and we really focused on having a sustained effort against Mounts today and a strong turnaround from the first time we played them."
The Bombers are now 4-3 across their past seven games following a 0-4 start to the season.
"It was a really good team effort today with a good contribution right across the board," Keam said.
"The Hislop boys (Zac and Caleb) were both really good, Mitch Candy played well, Jobee Warde had a good duel in the ruck with Chris Down, Jye Keath and Hoby Bussey both played good games, but it really was a team effort," Keam said.
Assistant coach Chris Horman (three), James Brereton (two), Tom Brereton (two), Mitch Candy (two) and Lachlan Sverns (two) were all multiple goalkickers for the Bombers.
The Blues fell from second to third with their fourth loss of the season - all of which have been by single-figure margins.
Co-coaches Ben Weightman (six goals) and Adam Baird were named the two best for the Blues, who now have a huge two weeks coming up against White Hills and Heathcote.
Reigning premier Lockington-Bamawm United is now on the competition's best winning streak of five in a row after coming from behind at three quarter-time to defeat Colbinabbin.
The Cats won by nine points, 10.9 (69) to 9.6 (60), after trailing by 11 points at the last change at Colbinabbin.
"We had our backs against the wall at three quarter-time with Colbo having the momentum, but we were able to steady the ship and get back to working hard at the contest and come away with the win, which I was really proud of," Cats coach Stacy Fiske said.
"Some of our senior players in Jacob Gardiner, Brodie Collins, Tyler Phillips and Jeremy Mundie were really good in standing up when it counted and they brought the rest of the boys along with them."
The Cats won with a side that included five under-18 players - Cooper Mitchell, Noah Condiliffe, Bowden Stone, Finn Palmer and Jai Milligan.
Brodie Collins, Josh Griggs, Anthony McMahon and Tyler Phillips kicked two goals apiece for the Cats, who having one stage been 2-4 are now 7-4 and have closed within one game of the top three.
Following Saturday's win the Cats announced the reappointment of Fiske to continue as coach for a second season next year.
Saturday's result continues what is a "what could have been" season for the Grasshoppers, who have now lost five of their 12 games by under 14 points, including two against the Cats.
It was also the second time in three games the Grasshoppers had squandered a three quarter-time lead, having had to settle for a draw with Elmore a fortnight earlier after being 42 points up at the last change.
Half-back Ben Barton, midfielder Luke Moore and teenager Jude Ryan were named the three best for the Grasshoppers.
White Hills' Kaiden Antonowicz kicked the biggest bag of goals in a HDFNL game this season with 12 against Elmore.
The Demons doubled the Bloods' score in winning 20.16 (136) to 10.8 (68) at Scott Street and are now just percentage outside the top three.
Antonowicz's 12 goals took his tally in his debut season at White Hills to 48, with he, hard-working midfielders Brady Childs and Patrick Eefting and coach Jack Fallon leading the way for the Demons.
Assistant coach Nathan Kay, Sam Lees and Nick Kellow headed the best players for the Bloods, whose 10 goals was a vast improvement on round four against the Demons when they were held to just two.
"The boys worked hard today, but in the end the quality of White Hills took over," Elmore coach Mick Woolhouse said.
"But I was proud of the way our young fellas fought all day. We're a young side and we've got to keep chipping away.
"We're basically a team of locals at the moment and the boys are out there having a go every week and that's all I can ask."
North Bendigo retained the Golden City Cup and returned to the winner's list with a 102-point victory over Huntly.
Having lost two games in a row and had a bye across the previous three weeks, the Bulldogs were determined to get back to a winning brand of football and did so in their 22.10 (142) to 5.10 (40) victory over the Hawks.
"Everything we've been working on over the past couple of weeks and what we wanted to achieve today, we did," North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett said.
"Our pressure, work-rate, team footy and desire for the contest was definitely back today."
The Bulldogs set the tone in the opening quarter, kicking six goals to one.
The Keith Robertson Medal for the best player on the ground was awarded to young Bulldogs' forward Cody Riddick, who for the second time in his short senior career kicked seven goals.
The Bulldogs also had Dylan Klemm kick five goals, while down the other end Bennett was full of praise for his group of defenders, with stalwart Ryan Alford among the standouts.
"Our back seven was sensational today," Bennett said.
"Ryan's use of the footy in the backline and the rebound he gave us was really good... he's the type of player you know what you're going to get every week."
Skipper Steve Kairn, Mitch Billings and Kyle Forster battled hard to be the three best for the Hawks, who had forward Lachy Wilson kick two of their five goals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.