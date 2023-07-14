WHITE Hills coach Lauren Bowles hopes her side's flexibility can help undo Elmore's dominance of the HDFNL competition at Scott Street on Saturday.
The Demons and Bloods will clash for the second time since their 2022 grand final showdown, after Elmore took the honours by six goals back in May.
That win made it two in a row against the Demons following Elmore's stunning premiership triumph at Huntly last September.
The Bloods have been unbeaten since grand final day, peeling off 11 straight victories during a dominant 2023 campaign.
Only White Hills and Colbinabbin, who lost by five goals in round two, have come anywhere near close to the Bloods.
After taking care of finals contender Heathcote last week by 20 goals, Bowles said the Demons were keen for another crack at the reigning premiers.
Of particular interest will be what line-up the dual A-grade premiership coach settles on to start the game.
"Going into it, I don't even know what our starting line-up looks like, but that's a great problem to have as a coach," she said.
"We have kind of rolled that way all year ... rotate players, try different combinations, knowing that when we come up against sides like Elmore, we can throw different things at them and keep them thinking as well."
The Demons have run with nine players in A-grade this season, with the inclusions of Karly Hynes, from Strathfieldsaye, and Amy Morrissey (South Bendigo) helping to give them two more strong options for defensive assignments on powerhouse Elmore goal shooter Gabe Richards and goal attack Abbey Hromenko, along with Molly Johnston and Tegan Elliston.
Hynes has proved every bit as valuable at the other end of the court as goal shooting relief for Olivia Treloar and Alyssa Cole.
Bowles said there was no disputing Elmore was the 'competition benchmark', but would back her team to keep things tight.
"We match up pretty well with them. I don't think there's a lot of difference between both teams," she said.
"We know that in trying to stop Gabe, it's not just a one-person job, it has to be everybody applying lots of pressure.
"Looking at the stats, we are ranked number one for scores against (339 in 10 games), so defence will certainly be an aim for us, be it zone or one-on-one.
"We all need to be on the one page."
A rejuvenated Huntly (3-8) will be aiming for three straight wins when it hosts North Bendigo.
The Hawks have gathered plenty of momentum following wins over Mount Pleasant and Lockington-Bamawm United and would effectively move to within one win of the sixth-placed Bulldogs (5-5) with a home victory.
It would continue an amazing resurgence by the Hawks, who entered the second half of the home and away season on the back of five consecutive losses, and with only one win to their name.
North Bendigo has been somewhat of a bogey side for Huntly in recent times, beating the Hawks by two goals earlier in the season and by a solitary goal in their final meeting in 2022.
With the Bulldogs a chance to move into the five with a win, Huntly coach Kym Bell is bracing for another tight battle.
"We only lost by two last time, so we're pretty similar sorts of teams," she said.
"We seem to match up pretty evenly against North Bendigo and seem to bring out the best in each other.
"It will be a tight contest, but if we can keep playing like we have been, we'll give ourselves a chance."
With Heathcote on the bye, Mount Pleasant can reclaim fourth spot on the ladder if the Blues can get past bottom side Leitchville-Gunbower.
Mounts won their round four clash 57-38.
After beating the Blues by eight goals at Toolleen last weekend, Colbinabbin plays host to LBU.
Round 4, 2023: Elmore d White Hills 62-56
2022 grand final: Elmore d White Hills 55-47
2022 second semi-final: White Hills d Elmore 61-56
Round 14, 2022: White Hills d Elmore
Round 5, 2022: Elmore 62 d White Hills 55
