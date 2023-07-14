Bendigo Advertiser
Elmore, White Hills renew HDFNL grand final rivalry

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 14 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 5:12pm
Elmore co-coach Gabe Richards and White Hills defender Molly Johnston do battle during last season's A-grade grand final at Huntly. The Bloods and Demons renew their strong recent rivalry at Scott Street on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
WHITE Hills coach Lauren Bowles hopes her side's flexibility can help undo Elmore's dominance of the HDFNL competition at Scott Street on Saturday.

