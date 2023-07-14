League Cup final berths on offer | Crunch time for Bendigo City

The finalists for the first trophies of the CV League soccer season will be determined this weekend.
The final round of the men's and women's League Cup will be played, with three of the four grand final berths still up for grabs.
In the women's League Cup, Strathfieldsaye Colts United will top pool one after Strathdale was forced to forfeit Saturday's round three clash.
Eaglehawk hosts Shepparton South in the remaining pool one clash on Saturday afternoon.
The top of pool two remains undecided, with Spring Gully United and Shepparton United still in the hunt to qualify for the final.
Spring Gully United is on top with four points and has the bye in round three.
Shepparton United needs to defeat Tatura by more than four goals on Sunday to displace the Reds from top spot.
In the men's League Cup, Shepparton South is in pole position to claim the top of pool one.
South travels to FC Eaglehawk on Saturday night with a three-point advantage.
FC Eaglehawk needs to defeat Shepparton South by more than four goals to earn a grand final berth.
Strathdale was awarded a 3-0 win in the remaining pool one match after Strathfieldsaye Colts United was forced to forfeit their scheduled clash.
There was another forfeit in pool two as Spring Gully United handed Epsom a 3-0 victory in a game that had no bearing on the ladder.
At the top of pool two, Tatura and Shepparton United clash in a virtual semi-final on Sunday.
A draw will be enough for Shepparton United to retain top spot, while the home side Ibises require all three points to advance to the final.
League One Championship action returns next weekend, while the League Cup finals are scheduled for the weekend of August 5-6.
The League Two Championship season continues this weekend. Shepparton leads La Trobe Uni Red in the race to earn promotion from the League Two Men division, while Kyneton leads Border Raiders by two points in League Two Women.
It's crunch time for Bendigo City FC seniors in their bid to earn promotion from State League Five.
The fourth-placed Bendigo City hosts fifth-placed Lara United on Saturday and anything less than three points will be a telling blow with only five rounds remaining after this weekend.
The top-two teams earn automatic promotion, while the third-placed team advances to a play-off series.
Bendigo City is two points behind third-placed Melton Phoenix and seven points behind second-placed West Point.
Saturday night's game at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve starts at 5pm.
Meanwhile, the Bendigo City under-18s tackle Melbourne Victory in Melbourne on Sunday.
Bendigo City is fresh from its historic first NPL1 win over Avondale last weekend, but faces a tough task this weekend against a Melbourne Victory side that is second on the ladder.
