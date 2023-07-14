Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our People

See photos from first day of Australian Sheep and Wool Show

July 14 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A kelpie in high element at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show sheep dog trials. Picture by Darren Howe
A kelpie in high element at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show sheep dog trials. Picture by Darren Howe

Wool aficionados descend on the Bendigo Showgrounds on July 14 for the annual Australian Sheep and Wool Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.