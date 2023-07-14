Wool aficionados descend on the Bendigo Showgrounds on July 14 for the annual Australian Sheep and Wool Show.
The largest-of-its-kind-in-Australia event has categories ranging from stud master's muster and shearing competitions to sheep dog trials and fashion shows.
Check out pictures from the first day at the show below:
Beyond the musters and fashions, the staple agriculture show attracts more than 2000 livestock, showcasing the best of the best in sheep, lambs and rams.
The event runs from July 14 to July 16 at the Prince of Wales Showgrounds.
