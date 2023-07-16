Aaliyah Lakey can't wait until the nation's best soccer players descend on her home turf.
"I just like the fact that we have women sport in our country and it's not all about the boys for once," the Under-12 Strathdale Soccer Club player said.
Visions of Sam Kerr lifting the Women's World Cup have been filling the imaginations of young girls in Bendigo as the major event kicks off in Australia and New Zealand this week.
Georgia Smith has high hopes for the Matildas, who launch their highly-anticipated campaign against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, July 20.
"I think they're going to go pretty well and I think Sam Kerr's going to do a header into the goal," she said.
Georgia's favourite players include spearhead Sam Kerr, Shepparton-born forward Cortnee Vine, star defender Ellie Carpenter and recently-signed Real Madrid winger Hayley Raso.
Fellow Strathdale player Lucia Fodor said she was excited to watch Katrina Gorry, who has become well known for documenting her return to football from giving birth.
Lucia, who has watched highlights of her favourite players on YouTube, relished the chance to see the Matilda's live in Melbourne last Friday, where they took on France.
Georgia's mum, Heidi Smith, said world cup fever had well and truly swept through Strathdale Soccer Club.
"I think it's really, really great for them to focus on something," she said.
"The girls are so excited, they've increased their training, they're researching the players, and they're just excited that they've actually got decent role models to look up to.
"They want to be what these girls are, and I think they're really good people to aspire to."
