Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

BDCA dominates Northern Rivers Team of the Year selection

Updated July 14 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Square's Sienna Barnett features in the Northern Rivers female Team of the Year for the 2022-23 season. Picture by Noni Hyett
Golden Square's Sienna Barnett features in the Northern Rivers female Team of the Year for the 2022-23 season. Picture by Noni Hyett

BENDIGO District Cricket Association players dominate the Northern Rivers male and female teams of the year for the 2022-23 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.