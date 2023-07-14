BDCA dominates Northern Rivers Team of the Year selection

BENDIGO District Cricket Association players dominate the Northern Rivers male and female teams of the year for the 2022-23 season.
Of the 24 players selected across the two teams, 20 are from the BDCA.
BDCA representatives:
Female Team of the Year - Kate Shallard (Sandhurst), Sarah Mannes (Golden Square), Tammy Norquay (Golden Square), Maree Pearce (Sandhurst), Amy Ryan (Bendigo), Tina Benoit (Bendigo), Ren Haeusler (Bendigo), Yasmin Colley (Sandhurst), Mel Lowther (Sandhurst), Sienna Barnett (Golden Square), Abby Popple (Golden Square).
Male Team of the Year - Brayden Stepien (White Hills), Daniel Clohesy (Strathdale), James Ryan (Bendigo), Jake Klemm (Kangaroo Flat), Mitch Winter-Irving (White Hills), Xavier Ryan (Bendigo), Sam Johnston (Strathdale), Brent Hamblin (Kangaroo Flat), Savith Pryan (Strathfieldsaye).
"These esteemed teams recognise the exceptional performances of cricketers across our member associations in the region, highlighting their outstanding achievements during season 2022-23," Northern Rivers' Travis Harling said on Friday.
"The selection process for the Northern Rivers Team of the Year involved meticulously comparing player statistics from each member association, with a keen eye on identifying the best individual performances.
"Being chosen for these teams signifies that these individuals have truly had remarkable seasons, exhibiting remarkable skills, dedication and sportsmanship.
"We are also delighted to share that the region teams of the year have been officially submitted to the Victorian Country Cricket League for consideration for the highly coveted CountryWide Team of the Year, awarded by the VCCL.
"This prestigious accolade recognises the top performers from various regions across the country areas of Victoria.
"The Northern Rivers Male Team of the Year and the inaugural Female Team of the Year symbolise the unity and talent within our region, showcasing the incredible depth of cricketing prowess we possess.
"These teams highlight the hard work, determination and passion exhibited by our players as they continue to elevate the standard of cricket in the Northern Rivers.
"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the players who have been selected for these exceptional teams. Their dedication and outstanding performances have set them apart, making them worthy representatives of our region.
"We are immensely proud of their achievements and wish them the best of luck in the consideration for the Country Wide Team of the Year."
