Sandhurst's premiership hopes have been given a timely boost with Sam Conforti to play with the Dragons for the rest of the season.
The talented midfielder has put his VFL career with Essendon on the backburner and has moved back to Bendigo for university commitments.
"Sam has been wrestling with the decision,'' Sandhurst co-coach Ashley Connick said.
"He's back living in Bendigo and he's starting uni and Essendon have been fantastic with him in the way they've handled the situation.
"It's an amazing commitment some of these kids make to play in the VFL and he's made a call what's best for him in the short term.
"There's no guarantee that he'll play with Sandhurst next year, he still has the VFL or even SANFL as options, but in terms of the next few months we're very excited to know what Sam can do for us.
"He let us know on Wednesday night and we announced it to the playing group on Thursday night and it's fair to say there was a fair bit of excitement in the group.
"He's a class player, it's huge for us."
Conforti's first game back as a full-time Dragon is Saturday's top-of-the-table clash with arch-rival Golden Square at Wade Street.
He'll be joined in the Sandhurst 22 by Collingwood VFL midfielder Lachlan Tardrew.
The Pies have the bye this weekend which frees Tardrew up to play against Golden Square for the second time this year.
When the two teams met in round three, Tardrew was best afield in Sandhurst's six-goal win.
Yet to taste defeat in 2023, a win on Saturday would move the Dragons 10 points clear at the top of the ladder.
"We haven't achieved anything yet,'' Connick said.
"We enjoy playing in big games and there's a real good vibe around the club. We're enjoying our footy and we have a really good understanding that the competition is so tight.
"There's not much between the top six teams and we know that we could have dropped a couple of games along the way.
"We don't sit here thinking that we're flying."
For Golden Square, Saturday's game is an opportunity to enhance its hopes of pitching top spot from the Dragons.
"If we can't beat them this time we probably have to settle for the fact we can't finish on top,'' Golden Square coach Christian Carter said.
"With the form we're in, the boys are really excited about the challenge.
"If we can play the brand of footy that we're capable of then we're going to give ourselves a chance."
After being blown away by Sandhurst's midfield in round three, Carter said the Dogs' on-ball brigade was keen for redemption.
"We've worked on our stoppages after they were pretty dominant against us last time,'' Carter said.
"Sandhurst has some potent forwards, but I feel as though our defensive structure is in good shape at the moment."
Golden Square will be without the consistent Liam Duguid for Saturday's game after he injured his ankle in the win over Strathfieldsaye.
"If it was a final he probably would have played,'' Carter said of Duguid.
"There was enough damage for him not to risk it this week and he should be right to go next week."
Meanwhile, Kyneton faces a crunch game at home in its fight to keep in touch with the top five.
The Tigers (6th) host South Bendigo (4th) in their Indigenous Round game and by 5pm Saturday will be either three games outside the top five or back within four points.
The Tigers, who have lost their past three, are undermanned through a mix of injury and unavailability as they continue a tough stretch of matches, with Saturday their fourth in a row against a top-five opponent.
"It's an important game for us, but a great challenge to be able to play some young kids and develop them against a quality opponent in South Bendigo," Tigers coach Paul Chapman said.
"It's a big game for the club and we know we're going to have to be at our absolute best, but it's a challenge we're excited by."
The Tigers and Bloods have had a tendency in recent years to play out cracking games at the Kyneton Showgrounds.
Their past four games at Kyneton have been decided by margins of 3 points, 10 points and 5 points plus a draw.
At Tannery Lane, Strathfieldsaye should return to the winners' list when it hosts Castlemaine.
The Storm were poor by their lofty standards in last Saturday's loss to Golden Square.
At Dower Park, Kangaroo Flat should record its fourth win of the season when it hosts winless Maryborough.
In the final game of the round, Eaglehawk faces a danger game against a Gisborne side bolstered by the full-time return of star midfielder Brad Bernacki.
READ MORE: Weekend footy preview
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.