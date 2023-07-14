Bendigo Advertiser
Essendon VFL midfielder Sam Conforti returns to home club Sandhurst

By Adam Bourke, Luke West
Updated July 14 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 3:00pm
Sandhurst midfielder Sam Conforti will play the remainder of the season in the BFNL with the Dragons. Picture by Darren Howe
Sandhurst's premiership hopes have been given a timely boost with Sam Conforti to play with the Dragons for the rest of the season.

