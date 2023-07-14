Navies looking to continue improvement after impressive fortnight

There's light at the end of the tunnel for Charlton.
After a winless campaign in 2022 and having only one win at round ten this season, it has been a hellish 18 months for the storied NCFL club.
But after an impressive two weeks, it's clear to see Navies coach Andy Nisbet has the club trending in the right direction.
A shock win at Boort in round eleven was backed up last Saturday when the Navies fell to reigning premiers Birchip-Watchem by 12 points and quite possibly should have won.
Nisbet said he had seen this improvement steadily building across the season, and the past fortnight has been the crescendo of it.
"We've shown small glimpses of this quality in other games but weren't able to sustain it, and with a new group, it always takes a while," he said.
"But it has all clicked in the past two weeks where we have put in four quarters performances."
While they couldn't secure the chocolates against the Bulls last week, Nisbet says the performance has given his charges immense confidence for the remainder of 2023.
"I think there has been belief all year, but it's been hard to sell because we haven't been getting the results," he said.
"Even though we didn't get the win against Birchip-Watchem, it was a game that could have gone either way, and we'll take that belief into games against the better sides for the rest of the season."
The Navies' wave of momentum continues into this Saturday's clash with bottom-placed St Arnaud, who will be desperate to record its first win of 2023.
Having been in similarly dire straits only recently, Nisbet knows his side will face a fired-up Saints outfit.
"We've been in that position in the past 18 months, so we expect them to be desperate," Nisbet said.
"We're not getting ahead of ourselves because they've shown signs of being more than competitive throughout the season."
The Saints will have to deal with the Navies' dangerous forward line, including the returning Travis Baird, Chris Gavaghan and teenager Nick Thompson.
Although only a kid Thompson has become the spearhead of the Navies attack kicking 23 goals from 11 games in 2023, including nine in the past two weeks.
"He's a massive talent, and to be honest, I'm not surprised with what he's producing," Nisbet said.
"He played 11 senior games last season as a 16-year-old, but he's taken the next step up this season and got some confidence in himself to take the game on.
"He's good in the air, nippy at ground level and has even done a bit of ruck work, so he poses a lot of threats."
Elsewhere in NCFL round 13 action, there is a top-of-the-table clash between Nullawil and Sea Lake-Nandaly to look forward to.
It's likely to be the Tigers' last true test in the home and away season, and if they can pass it, only a brave man would tip them not to head into the postseason undefeated.
A finals-shaping clash is on the cards at George Cartwright Oval, with the fifth-placed Wycheproof-Narraport looking to usurp the Bulls into the top four.
The Bulls head in as firm favourites after beating the Demons by 110 points earlier in the season.
Lastly, Donald travels to an out-of-form Boort.
