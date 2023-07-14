Lake Eppalock started spilling this week but there should be no cause for concern, according to Goulburn-Murray Water.
As of Friday Eppalock was at 100.9 per cent, with around 120 megalitres a day spilling over the primary spillway while 950 megalitres a day was being released through the valve, GMW said.
The storage had starting spilling "at very low rates" on Tuesday, July 11.
Inflows on Friday were down to 1400 megalitres a day and were expected to continue falling in the coming week, while river levels downstream were well below flood levels and "below the level of typical higher environmental flows usually delivered in spring", the water authority said.
Water "passing over the Lake Eppalock spillway" was "a normal feature of the dam and has occurred in around half of the years since it was constructed," GMW's water Storage manager Martina Cusack said.
"Being a fixed crest dam, Lake Eppalock does provide significant mitigation to downstream flows by storing water above the full supply level and passing flows more gradually over the spillway."
Ms Cusack said GMW actively and continuously monitored rain forecasts to make decisions about pre-releases, which usually happened as close as two or three days before a forecast event, when the "surety of a forecast was determined".
Campaspe Shire Council's director emergency management, Shannon Maynard said the state government was looking into the reservoir's infrastructure to insure flood preparedness.
"As a result of council's ongoing advocacy efforts, earlier this year the Victorian Government agreed to conduct an assessment of operating and infrastructure arrangements at Lake Eppalock to find opportunities to reduce the impact of flooding caused by overflow spillage from the lake," Mr Maynard said.
"We look forward to the government's report which we understand will be delivered in November this year."
Mr Maynard said he encouraged agencies such as GMW "to continue to be proactive in their communications with the community about how they are managing water storage and river levels".
"This communication is vitally important to enhance community understanding and allay any concerns," he said.
"Campaspe Shire Council continues to work closely with the SES and other emergency services to monitor weather and local conditions, and we will enact our emergency management flood plans if and when required."
The Bureau of Meteorology's long-range forecast overview shows a 60-80 per cent chance of below median rainfall for July to September.
Under the relevant legislation, Goulburn-Murray Water's prime role as a water storage manager is to harvest and store customers' water entitlements, which makes releasing water problematic.
However, it could provide flood mitigation benefits at some storages, including Lake Eppalock, where possible, the water authority said.
Visit Goulburn-Murray Water's website for more information on its management of Lake Eppalock.
