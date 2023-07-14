Bendigo Advertiser
Lake Eppalock, now at 100.9%, started slowly spilling on Tuesday

By Jenny Denton
Updated July 14 2023 - 7:05pm, first published 6:30pm
Water coming over Lake Eppalock's spillway in October last year. Picture by Noni Hyett
Water coming over Lake Eppalock's spillway in October last year. Picture by Noni Hyett

Lake Eppalock started spilling this week but there should be no cause for concern, according to Goulburn-Murray Water.

