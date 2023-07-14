THE Bendigo Athletic Club's cross country season rolls on this Sunday with the Barry Stevenson Memorial Relay to be run at No. 7 Reservoir.
Always well supported, the handicapped event will see teams of two battle for victory over two laps on the 1.5km lap course.
The race honours a former club member, who was active in the 1970s and 1980.
He was also a former committee member.
Stevenson's daughter Kylie was a runner with the club until her move to Queensland earlier this year.
Entry for the race, which starts at 10.30pm, is free and open to runners of all standards.
To register interest, visit the Bendigo Athletic Club Facebook page.
The Barry Stevenson Memorial Relay will be followed by the club's 10,000m handicap event at No. 7 Reservoir on Sunday, July 23.
First prize is $150 and a sash.
