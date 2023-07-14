The newly released program for a series of concerts for flood-affected communities includes a run of gigs in Strathfieldsaye in August and September.
Music Victoria announced the program of 30 shows, being staged through its Live Music for Flood Recovery program, this week, as "a show of strength, support, love and commitment to extraordinary communities who have been affected by the floods of October 2022".
The sound of music would be heard in a range of venues, from intimate locations and country pubs to regional halls," the organisation said.
In Bendigo, 10 local and regional acts have dates at Braidies Tavern in Strathfieldsaye - Bill Barber, the Parle Brohers, Adelle Davis, Steph Bitter, Satva Arising, Chris Deraug, Drew Walker, Kane Vincent, Tim Grey and Elise Drake.
Also on the bill are shows in September and October at Boort, Newbridge, Bridgewater, Baringhup, Lexton, and Rochester - which will host a mini-festival, dubbed "Rochella".
'Rochella' - a family-friendly festival of live music and local food at the Rochester Recreation Reserve organised by the community with support from local sporting clubs and committees will be held on Saturday, October 14.
In the Loddon Valley, "Whole Loddon Love" will see the likes of Dan Kelly, Felicity Cripps Band, Queenie and Jess Parker perform over two weekends in October, in local halls and hotels in Boort, Pyramid Hill, Newbridge, Bridgewater, and Baringhup.
CEO Simone Schinkel said the events taking place around the state provided opportunities for people to "gather, reconnect and enjoy live music, which is such an important part of the recovery process for these communities".
The Live Music for Flood Recovery Program, supported by Music Victoria and the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria, had already supported many events this year, Music Victoria said, from small gigs in pubs by local musicians, to large-scale festivals and community events, including concerts in Kerang, Seymour, Shepparton and North Wangaratta featuring Vika & Linda, Greg Champion and The Cat Empire, along with local artists.
Gigs - Braidies Tavern, Strathfieldsaye
Saturday August 12 - Bill Barber, Sunday August 20 - Adelle Davis, Saturday August 26 - Steph Bitter, Sunday September 3 - Satva Arising, Saturday September 9 - Chris Deraug, Sunday, September 10 - Drew Walker, Saturday September 16 - Kane Vincent, Saturday September 23 - Tim Grey, Friday September 29 - Elise Drake.
Whole Loddon Love: Boort - Railway Hotel - Saturday, October 7
Dan Kelly, Jess Parker Band, Queenie + more
Whole Loddon Love: Newbridge, the Newbridge Hotel - Sunday 8 October
Jess Parker Band, Dan Kelly + more
Whole Loddon Love: Bridgewater - Bridgewater Hotel - Saturday 14 October
Jess Parker Band + more
Whole Loddon Love: Pyramid Hill Friday 6 October
Dan Kelly, Queenie + more
Whole Loddon Love: Baringhup - Baringhup Hall - Sunday October 15
Felicity Cripps Band, Jess Parker Band, The Maes + more
Rochella - Rochester Recreation Reserve - Saturday 14 October
Pyrenees Hideout: Connection - Lexton Community Hub - Saturday 7 October
Bill Chambers, Marcus Cassells & The BAHA Collective + more
Pyrenees Connection - Lexton Community Hall, Lexton - Saturday 28 October
