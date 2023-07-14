NBL1: Braves' men goal to end Ballarat's finals hopes

THE Bendigo Braves men can't make the NBL1 playoffs entering the final weekend of the regular season - and are determined to ensure arch-rival Ballarat doesn't either.
Bendigo and Ballarat will clash at Red Energy Arena on Saturday night in the annual Steve Kelly Tribute Game.
As well as being determined to put on a performance club legend Kelly, who died in 2020, would be proud of, the Braves (9-11) can snuff out Ballarat's finals hopes.
Ballarat (11-10) enters the game in ninth position on the ladder and must win to be any chance of clinching a finals berth.
"Our mindset going into Saturday night is lets ruin Ballarat's season," Braves men's coach Stephen Black said on Friday.
"If they win they are most likely going to be in, so the incentive for us is to stop that happening.
"Our goal is to keep them out, but we also want to really emphasise what Steve Kelly has meant to this club and the people of Bendigo.
"We really want our guys to fully understand the passion Steve had for playing basketball for Bendigo and also staying involved in the club.
"It's going to feel like a real community on Saturday night and we want to show people how much that means to us."
Both the Braves men's and women's teams close out the regular season with a home-away double-header.
Saturday night's game against Ballarat in Bendigo will be followed on Sunday afternoon by an away trip to play Knox.
If the Braves men could win both games they would end their season with an even 11-11 record.
However, the Braves will have to be at their absolute best to complete a 2-0 sweep given Knox (16-4) is on top of the ladder.
Black is hopeful Bijan Johnson will return to the line-up after missing last weekend's matches against Sandringham and Nunawading with a knee.
Meanwhile, the Bendigo Braves women have the chance to complete a perfect regular season with their pair of games against Ballarat and Knox.
The juggernaut that is the Braves' women are 18-0 and raging favourites to win the championship for the first time since 2018 - a year in which they went through the regular season 20-0.
The Braves should have few concerns handling last-placed Ballarat (3-18) on Saturday, while Knox (9-11) is 11th on the ladder.
WEEKEND SCHEDULE
Saturday
vs Ballarat at Bendigo:
women - 5.30pm.
men - 7.30pm.
Sunday
vs Knox at Knox:
women - noon.
men - 2pm.
