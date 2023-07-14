Bendigo's Blaine Anderson has learned the value of goal setting and hard work at an early age.
The Grade Six student at Victory Christian College set himself a goal of earning selection in the School Sport Victoria 12-and-under basketball boys team.
To have any chance of achieving that goal he knew he needed to improve his shooting.
Hours of hard work paid off for the 12-year-old power forward, who will represent his state at the national titles in Perth next month.
"I have to thank my Mum,'' Blaine said.
"I had a really old ring that was pretty bad and I couldn't shoot on it.
"She bought me a new ring and since then I've been outside every night working on my shooting.
"My shooting wasn't great at the start of this year, but I've been doing an extra hour of shooting at night and my shooting has really improved.
"I'm not a three-point specialist, I still have to work on that... I prefer to take the ball to the basket."
Blaine's mother, Nadine, was his inspiration behind trying out for the state team.
Nadine was a highly-talented basketballer and netballer in her own right and now coaches junior basketball.
"My Mum was a state basketball player, so I decided I wanted to try to achieve that as well,'' Blaine said.
"It's nice to know that we both achieved it."
Blaine, who plays domestic basketball for Aztec Tigers and has been part of the Bendigo Junior Braves squads for the past three years, earned selection in the state squad after a gruelling trial process.
"The first trial we had in Bendigo and there were probably about 50 kids here,'' he said.
"10 kids from that day got through to the next trial at Waverly where we had a two-day trial.
"We did four hours of training each day and it was pretty tiring.
"The first half each day was training drills and then the second half was two games.
"About a week later I found out I got picked in the team."
More often than not, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry are the NBA superstars that young players look up to.
Refreshingly, Blaine has an Australian-based basketball hero.
"I look up to Mitch Creek... I like the way he plays,'' Blaine said of the National Basketball League star.
"I support the South East Melbourne Phoenix and he's my favourite player."
Blaine also plays junior football for South Bendigo, but basketball is his major focus.
He is one of only two regional-based players in the state squad of 10.
The national carnival in Perth runs from August 19-25.
