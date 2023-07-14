Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Last chance saloon for 4-7 Gisborne at Eaglehawk

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated July 14 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gisborne's Bradley Bernacki during the 2022 BFNL Grand Final. Picture by Darren Howe
Gisborne's Bradley Bernacki during the 2022 BFNL Grand Final. Picture by Darren Howe

Gisborne has received a huge boost for the final third of its 2023 BFNL season, with premiership star Bradley Bernacki returning to the club full-time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.