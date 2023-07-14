Gisborne has received a huge boost for the final third of its 2023 BFNL season, with premiership star Bradley Bernacki returning to the club full-time.
Bernacki had been plying his trade with Essendon's VFL program so far this season but has decided to rejoin the Bulldogs on a permanent basis.
The star midfielder has played in two of the Bulldogs' last three matches when the Bombers had byes, and the man who averaged 35 disposals during Gisborne's premiership year last season is set to add some much-needed experience to Brad Fox's midfield.
"It's not just his ball-winning ability that is invaluable to us, but he now has the experience from VFL level that he can bring back and impart the knowledge he's acquired onto the younger players," Fox said.
"Brad (Bernacki) loves Gisborne and his teammates here and can't wait to make an impact this weekend."
Bernacki will line up alongside a highly talented but inexperienced midfield brigade, including Flynn Lakey, Seb Bell-Bartels, Luke Ellings, Matthew Merrett and Matt Weber, who have an average of 35 games of senior football experience.
While inexperienced, the Bulldogs' midfield has been a shining light during a tough season for the reigning premiers.
They rank third for average clearances (47.3) and second for contested possessions (151.8) per game.
Their opponents in Eaglehawk are top of the tree for contested possessions (155.7) and second in clearances (48.1), and Hawks coach Travis Matheson is expecting a scrap in the guts of Canterbury Park.
"It's going to be awesome to watch," Matheson said.
"Our inside midfielders thrive on contested footy, and given the size of the ground suits a contested game, it's set to be a great battle."
Noah Wheeler and Billy Evans have become arguably the premier one-two midfield punch in the BFNL the past month, with Wheeler averaging (35.25) and Evans (32.5) disposals a game across the Hawks past four matches.
"They've both been super, and you can throw Ben Thompson into that conversation as well," Matheson said.
"Every week, we back those guys in to get the job done."
Matheson is wary of the threat Bernacki poses but is trusting his boys to get the job done without a run with role on the Bulldog gun.
"Bernacki is a star, but we'll let our midfielders go head to head with him first because we don't want to get too carried away and make changes."
Sitting at 4-7, the Bulldogs season is likely dead and buried, but its last three weeks has seen a turnaround with two wins from three and running Strathfieldsaye deep in that loss.
Fox has put the reversal in form down to his midfield adding more strings to its bow on top of its already strong contested base game and believes his side is still capable of making a late-season dash for finals.
"Contested footy has been a strength of ours all year, but to compliment that, in the past two or three weeks, we've been getting better at our spread and ball use," Fox said.
"Our kicking efficiency has been steadily improving, and we're starting to see the reward.
"Mathematically, it's getting tougher each week, so we must get this win in the bag and set up our next two weeks."
While the Hawks head in as firm favourites, they have made a habit of faltering against tricky opposition this season, as shown by its losses to Kangaroo Flat and Kyneton.
With their spot in the top three on thin ice, Matheson is hoping those misdemeanours are a thing of the past.
"It's certainly a danger game despite Gisborne not having the wins on the board they'd like," Matheson said.
"They've still got a quality side, as shown when they were five goals up at quarter time against Strathfieldsaye.
"So, I'm hopeful we've learnt from those previous losses and know we can't afford to take the foot off the pedal."
Sam Harper and Charlie Hillier return to the side while Sam Thompson is out due to a two-week suspension for rough conduct.
Bendigo Pioneer Jed Denahy will hold down Centre Half Back for the Bulldogs, with the Pioneers not playing again until early August.
