AFTER all but sealing their spot in this year's LVFNL finals series, Newbridge is embracing a big test against A-grade powerhouse Mitiamo on Saturday.
With four games each to play, the Maroons put a two-game and massive percentage gap between themselves and Bridgewater with a 44-32 win over the Mean Machine last week at Newbridge.
It was a crucial win in more ways than one, with the Mean Machine proving a bogey side for the Maroons in the last two seasons following a pair of nail-biting wins.
Bridgewater, which faces a tough match-up against third-placed Pyramid Hill on Saturday, can ill-afford another loss if it is to keep its faint finals hopes alive, especially with Marong still on the schedule to come in round 17.
Still the only team to have beaten reigning premiers Maiden Gully YCW this season, Newbridge coach Selina Holland said her side was eager to make amends for a disappointing 61-33 to the Superoos earlier in the season.
"We were okay until half time, but then we lost our way," she said.
"We'd love to improve on that. Given we had a big win over YCW and then a very promising game against Marong and a timely win over Bridgewater, hopefully we can take some good momentum into the game and some team spirit.
"Hopefully we can give them a real run for their money."
The Maroons are still without Morgan McCormick, who is overseas, and won't be back until the last game before finals, but do have 2017 league best and fairest Meg Jennings available to help fill the breach for at least two more games.
READ MORE:
Holland credited a strong first quarter and a big performance at wing defence from Abby Rowley as the keys to last week's win and will be hoping for a similar fast start against the Superoos.
After a long time towards the top of the league ladder and four grand final appearances in the last five seasons when a grand final was contested, Holland believed the Maroons were pretty familiar with Mitiamo's strength and style of play.
Though that has rarely made for an easier task when the two sides have met in recent times.
"Obviously Laura Hicks in goals, she really does run that attacking end, so if we can make her job a little tougher, that gives our defenders an opportunity to throw them off a bit," she said.
"Our attacking end with Emily (Langley) in goals is working well. Kym (Childs) has really stepped up and taken over the goaling load and really stood strong.
"They are gelling well, so hopefully that can carry on."
Mitiamo will enter the contest at Riverside Park with wins in five of ther last six games, the most recent being a 72-26 victory over Inglewood.
Sitting fourth on the ladder, the Superoos trail Marong (second) and Pyramid Hill (third) by two points, but have a superior percentage to both.
In other games, top side Maiden Gully YCW hosts Bears Lagoon-Serpentine and second-placed Marong clashes with Calivil United at Malone Park.
The Eagles are chasing their 11th win from 12 games this season.
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine has the bye.
