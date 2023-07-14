HDFNL: After two losses and a bye, Bulldogs fired up for return

NORTH Bendigo is champing at the bit to launch back into its Heathcote District league season.
After winning their first eight games of the season the Bulldogs have dropped their past two against Mount Pleasant and Lockington-Bamawm United, before having the bye last week and having to stew on the defeats.
The two losses in a row, followed by the bye, has seen the Bulldogs slide from top of the ladder back to third ahead of Saturday's away game against bottom side Huntly as the two clubs battle in their annual Golden City Cup clash.
There was no let-up from the Bulldogs during their bye on the back of the consecutive defeats to their fellow top five sides.
"We were really disappointed in ourselves after the Lockington game (lost by 36 points)," Bennett said on Friday.
"We did a bit of team evaluation straight after the game, but I also put it on the players for some individual evaluation and I made mention after the game that the disappointing thing was we now had to wait two weeks before being able to get back out and try to respond.
"As a club when we have a bye we usually have the first Tuesday off training, but we didn't on this occasion and did a bit of extra running.
"We had a solid session on the Thursday night and then to the boys' credit they called their own training session last Saturday morning and we then rolled into this week in a really good frame of mind.
"A lot of the boys commented that our session on Tuesday night was probably the best we've trained all year."
The key focuses for Bennett leading into Saturday's clash with the Hawks are centered around pressure and work-rate.
"Our effort and work-rate was what really let us down against Locky and they are two simple things we feel can be fixed," Bennett said.
"But also our pressure around the ball-carrier and contest was non-existent against Locky, so they are the areas we will focus on this week."
While the Bulldogs are looking no further than Saturday's game against the Hawks, ultimately, if they are to win the premiership in September they are going to have to do so at Saturday's venue - Huntly's Strauch Reserve.
Bennett says the Bulldogs are looking forward to plying their trade on the wide expanses of Strauch Reserve, which is in stark contrast to the small confines of the Bulldogs' Atkins Street fortress.
"That's part of the reason why the boys called their own training last Saturday. They went to a bigger ground (Epsom) to do some extra work on both our ball movement and defending on a bigger ground," Bennett said.
Ruckman Brodie Thomson is back in for the Bulldogs on Saturday, while star swingman Jordan Ford, who has this year been dominating up forward, will miss again with a heel injury.
The Bulldogs have a dominant recent record against Huntly having won their past eight games against the Hawks by an average of 74 points.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.