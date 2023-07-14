William Adams, a Bendigo Heritage Attractions maitenance team-member, is a full-circle tram lover.
"When I went to Melbourne as a toddler for the first time, every time a tram came to a stop, I used to crawl underneath to try and have a look," Mr Adams said.
"Now I crawl under them for a job. So not much has changed."
Now, Mr Adams is waving goodbye to one of the fleet as Bendigo Tramways looks to sell its 1929 Adelaide-built, No. 369 tram.
No.369 spent 77 years in Adelaide traffic, shuttling residents two-and-from the beach on the Glenelg line, before starting its new life at Bendigo Tramways in 2006.
But Mr Adams knew No. 369 well before its Victorian migration, the Adelaide-native encountering the tram in its fully-operational, South Australian glory days.
"When I was a teenager, my family actually did a day trip to Glenelg on this tram," Mr Adams said.
"That was when I was 16, just before it retired from service.
During its Bendigo tenure the tram has kept rolling with stints in the Blues Tram and Talking Tram fleets, but before that, the 17-metre-long car has witnessed the changing of history, Mr Adams said.
"It has seen a world war, the coming of the motor car and the demolition of almost the entire outlay tram system," he said.
"It's seen music styles and political parties change through the decades
"If you want to take 369 into your own hands, you'll be taking that nearly century worth of stories with you."
Now, with No.369 having outgrown its maintenance schedule, Mr Adams is hopeful someone else may be able to give it a new life beyond the tram tracks of Bendigo to preserve its history for other tram-lovers.
"In this tram's history, it's seen a lot so it would be nice to see this tram kept so its story can still be told," he said.
"The story can be told in different ways, but as long as it's securely protected and the owners are willing to take the tram on, it'll look after you as well."
Bendigo Heritage Attractions CEO James Reade said the opportunities were boundless when it came to No.369's next iteration, with future use plans trumping buying power.
"It could be a bar, could be a school classroom, an Air-BnB. Especially with the tram's size, it offers lots of opportunity," Mr Reade said.
"I think price is one thing, the use is also really important for us. So, we're open to any offer, big or small."
Despite his family history, Mr Adams is not sad to say goodbye to the tram - being hopeful of its next life - and offers a simple equation to prospective buyers.
"When people buy a classic car, it speaks to them," he said.
"Sometimes when you see a classic tram, it speaks to you. And this one speaks to me."
Expressions of Interest to purchase tram No. 369 can be made via Bendigo Tramways.
