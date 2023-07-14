Local firefighter travels overseas to tackle Canadian wildfires

Bendigo's Scott Falconer has just completed what he considers one of the "highlights of your career" when he travelled abroad last month.
Mr Falconer was one of 92 Victorians currently deployed to Canada to assist in fighting wildfires.
He was part of the 409-strong contingent of Australian emergency services personnel working alongside local crews.
"I've been back for two weeks and I'm still on a bit of a high," he said.
"It really was sensational and I don't think you realise how special it is until you get back."
MORE NEWS:
In his usual role, Mr Falconer works as Director of Forest and Fire Operations and Deputy Chief Fire Officer for Loddon Mallee at Forest Fire Management Victoria (FFMVic).
He travelled to Canada to take on the role as Liaison Officer for a month-long deployment.
Mr Falconer looked after 121 personnel from Australia and New Zealand, 49 of whom were from Victoria.
"You're looking at firstly, you're making sure that they're applied to a role that they're qualified to do and comfortable doing," he said.
"And then looking out for all the welfare issues that come from being in a very remote area."
His team was positioned in a remote part of northern Alberta, near High Level, where they are surrounded by forest.
Crews are positioned in two different forest zones, of which he looked after the most northerly areas, where he has seen bears, wolves, moose, beavers and even bison, as he described as "living in a David Attenborough documentary."
"We had two days of acclimatisation and briefings and its quite fascinating because the landscape over there is quite different to here," he said.
"We have bushfire seasons where it gets drier and hotter from Spring to Summer and then by January or February in a bad year, you've got a big fire.
OTHER STORIES:
"But their fires often start in Spring, it's green everywhere, but it burns as soon as the snow recedes."
Mr Falconer said it was "an honour" and "humbling" to be able to assist in the northern hemisphere.
"We had Canadian firefighters helping out here in Australia during the 1920 bushfires, so it was kind of like returning that favour in a way," he said.
"And we know they would do the same for us now.
"You hear it all the time, but I think you realise how lucky we are here in Australia and I know we were all proud to be representing our country."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.