4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
This pristine residence crafted by renowned builder Todd epitomises luxurious family living.
Nestled in a coveted locale, this modern and elegant home is just moments away from the heart of Bendigo and Kennington Reservoir as well as close to childcare facilities, grocery stores, and bustling cafes.
This house meets every family's needs with four generous bedrooms, two bathrooms, dual living areas, and a study.
The main suite presents a plush haven, showcasing a walk-in wardrobe/dressing room and an opulent ensuite featuring dual vanity.
The other three bedrooms, too, offer ample space, two with walk-in wardrobes and one with a built-in.
A modern main family bathroom and a separate toilet complete the sleeping quarters.
The house design smartly includes double doors in the front area, enabling a private retreat that can double as a playroom or home theatre to be created.
The well-planned laundry room boasts multiple storage options, a drying room, and backyard access leading to an impressive wine cellar.
The heart of the home is the lavish kitchen featuring top-tier Caesarstone countertops, a stainless steel oven, and a spacious island bench.
The open-concept layout with the living and dining areas highlights soaring ceilings, warm Tassie oak flooring, and breathtaking backyard views.
A large walk-in pantry, equipped with soft-close drawers and abundant storage, is conveniently near the kitchen.
Step through the sliding doors to discover a year-round entertaining oasis with an outdoor fireplace and barbecue zone overlooking the electric and gas-heated inground pool.
Lush landscaping and a green lawn encircle the pool, offering plenty of space for customisation.
Additional impressive features include refrigerated cooling, ducted heating, approximately 20 solar panels, a study, and a garage with direct house access.
This remarkable home offers an ideal blend of comfort and proximity to essential amenities and is a must for inspection.
