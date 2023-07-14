Kangas receive member support to push for move to HDFNL in 2024

THE Cohuna Kangas have taken the first step in what they hope will be a move to join the Heathcote District league next year.
The Kangas on Thursday night received 80 per support from financial members at a special general meeting to pursue a move from the Central Murray league to the Heathcote District league.
The Kangas needed a 75 per cent vote in favour of the move in order to take the next step with the HDFNL, which will be the chance to present to clubs on August 9.
Loddon Valley league clubs Maiden Gully YCW and Marong will also make presentations to the HDFNL clubs at Elmore on August 9, with both the Eagles and Panthers seeking to join the competition next year.
The Kangas have played in the Central Murray league since 1997, but are exploring their future options based on declining player numbers across both their football and netball teams, as well as a geographical shift in population and more of its player and member base now linked to Echuca, Bendigo and Melbourne.
"Obviously, this is just the first step and we will now put a proposal together to present to the HDFNL clubs," Kangas president Rick Easton said in announcing the result of the special general meeting.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.