4 BED | 2.5 BATH
This split-level family home in Bendigo is a stone's throw from the CBD and serene Lake Weeroona. Nestled on a 526m2 plot with access to walking tracks, this gem with high-end finishes, boasts modern design complimented by timeless elegance.
This build served as a display home for Sandhurst Housing and has never been lived in. It offers three distinct living zones, including an expansive rumpus room that exudes versatility - perfect for a home business, a self-contained apartment, or a secluded teen zone.
The spacious main suite is a haven with its custom-made PrimeOak walk-in robe and luxurious ensuite with double vanity, double shower and freestanding bathtub. The heart of the home is an open-concept kitchen, dining and lounge with three-metre-high ceilings, stone benchtops, integrated appliances, and skylight.
Adjacent to this, the family room opens to a decked entertaining area encased by established pear trees, providing an idyllic setting for gatherings. A third living room is ideal for children, and three bedrooms open off this space, along with laundry, family bathroom, and separate toilet.
The backyard is large enough for extra parking and/or a shed, and low-maintenance faux lawn runs along the side of the house. Eco-conscious buyers will appreciate the six-star energy rating, instant hot water system, and water tank.
An ordinary person trying to live an extraordinary life. Sometimes successful. Sometimes not. Animal lover. Coffee fanatic. Writer. Wannabe photographer. I believe everyone has a story.
