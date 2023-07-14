5 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
This endearing mud brick home on six acres exudes an undeniable appeal, inviting warmth, and nature-inspired design. Built with creativity, the house stands out with its cathedral ceilings, exposed beams, and rustic design elements that harmoniously blend with the surroundings.
The home's soul is revealed in its intricacies - charming nooks, captivating views of the landscape, and a nod to Tuscany with every corner turned.
Offering five expansive bedrooms, including a separate studio with its own hand basin, it presents many possibilities. Three spacious living areas, a large galley kitchen, and dining areas ensure this residence is ready for memories to be made.
Adding to its appeal is the unexpected magic of a Harry Potter-style under-stairwell storage. Furthermore, the upper level hosts a beautiful timber staircase leading to an inviting games or billiard room.
With Eaglehawk village just minutes away, the property juxtaposes the tranquillity of country living with the convenience of urban amenities. The home, characterised by earthy elements like timber, slate, sandstone, and the signature mud brick, is nestled in a lush expanse of established trees, wattles, and native vegetation.
This stunning home captures the essence of the outdoors, from the north-facing windows that invite sunshine to the earthy materials echoing the environment.
An ordinary person trying to live an extraordinary life. Sometimes successful. Sometimes not. Animal lover. Coffee fanatic. Writer. Wannabe photographer. I believe everyone has a story.
An ordinary person trying to live an extraordinary life. Sometimes successful. Sometimes not. Animal lover. Coffee fanatic. Writer. Wannabe photographer. I believe everyone has a story.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.