LVFNL: Jacobs to lead Panthers in 2024 - but in what league?

THE uncertainty around where his club will be playing next season hasn't deterred premiership coach Linton Jacobs from re-committing to Marong.
Jacobs has signed on as Marong coach for 2024, but in what competition he will be leading the Panthers in is still to be decided with the club seeking a move from the Loddon Valley to the Heathcote District league.
"From my point of view, I love the group of guys that I've been coaching over the past three years, they have been really invested in what we're doing and I really enjoy the club and this is the club I want to be at," Jacobs said on Friday.
"Obviously, there is the Heathcote District situation playing out and we'd like to get an answer on that as soon as possible and if we do get approved to make the change I want to be the person who guides us into the next phase from a coaching point of view.
"I'm really hopeful we get the opportunity to go to the Heathcote District league; I said to the boys a couple of weeks ago that I'm all in on that and I hope they follow."
Jacobs is in his third season as coach of Marong and has led a dramatic turnaround on the field at the Panthers from a team starved of success to what is now a club that has both broken a lengthy premiership drought and is also currently on the longest winning streak in country Victoria.
Jacobs has a 39-3 record at the helm of the Panthers, which includes a current winning streak of 26 in a row by an average of 128 points that began on May 7 last year.
Jacobs last year led the Panthers to their first senior premiership for 33 years when they belted Bridgewater by 94 points in the grand final.
"Our club officials are taking care of the Heathcote District league situation and I've got full faith that they will do what they need to and my focus as a coach is concentrating on the opportunity that is at hand at the moment," Jacobs said.
"We've worked really hard to put ourselves in a good position again to compete at the end of the year, but we're not looking any further than this weekend against Calivil.
"I've played a lot of sport and anything can happen at the business end and if you don't win on that last day when it counts then it all means nothing.
"All we're doing at the moment is giving ourselves an opportunity and that's our focus."
In terms of how the Panthers are faring in comparison to their premiership year of last season, offensively the side is averaging 161 points per game compared to last year's 151.
And defensively Marong is conceding an average of just 26 points per game compared to last year's 44.
The Panthers have had four games this year where they have kept their opponent goal-less, including last week when they restricted second-placed Pyramid Hill to just four behinds in a 120-point win to further strengthen their overwhelming flag favourtism.
The Panthers continue their season at home on Saturday against Calivil United.
Meanwhile, the Panthers have had a major win on the netball court after this week being announced as a recipient of an $8000 Woolworths Pick Fresh Play Fresh Netball Grant.
The Panthers intend to use their grant to replenish their NetSetGO equipment that was lost in last October's flooding.
"Grassroots sport is at the heart of local communities across Australia. That's why we're passionate about partnering with Netball Australia to give young players and their clubs a helping hand to nurture the next generation of netball starts," Woolworths group chief marketing officer Andrew Hicks said.
Marong is among 10 clubs across Australia who are a 2023 grant recipient.
