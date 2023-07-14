Whether you want to get up-close with some sheep, or help solve a classic murder mystery, there's something for you this week. Here's your comprehensive guide. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Phone 5434 4470
The largest of its kind, multi-day Australian Sheep and Wool Show has "something for everyone" with numerous categories ranging stud master's muster, shearing competitions, sheep dog trials and fashion shows. The event is an opportunity to see wool production from where it started to where it finishes that is integral to the Australian identity. Show executive Margot Falconer said, "I always say it is all about the sheep, but it's so much more than just the sheep."You can buy anything from a bobcat to a finest woolen hat or coat at this event." Tickets to the Australian Sheep and Wool Show are available here. Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, 42 Holmes Rd, North Bendigo VIC 3550. When: Friday, July 14 - Sunday, July 16.
Put on your best detective hat and join Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot (Albert Finney) and a star-studded cast as he solves Agatha Christie's famous "whodunnit". A welcome aboard glass of champagne sets the scene, before the train slowly steams through the night to Maldon. Accompanied by the sights and sounds of our steam engine, the level crossing bells, the passing lights in the night, you'll might even start looking at your co-travellers with suspicion. During the journey and at interval at Maldon the fully stocked bar is open and our stewards are on hand to offer a drinks' and snack service that Poirot himself might even indulge in. Tickets to the murder mystery extravaganza are $100. Where: Platform 3 Castlemaine Railway Station, Castlemaine. When: Saturday, July 15 at 7pm (other viewings later in the year).
Jazz lovers of Central Victoria will have the opportunity to enjoy the Maggie Jackson New York Jazz Trio on as they rock the Northern Arts Hotel in Castlemaine. Jackson, who will be leading the group, said the group had been playing together for around three years and this was the first time a concert was only going to feature original music created by her. Jackson said the concert would be an "experience" for the audience and would allow them to lose themselves in the music and atmosphere. Where: Northern Arts Hotel, 359 Barker St, Castlemaine VIC 3450. When: Saturday, July 15 from 7:30pm.
Electric Wonderland, featuring large illuminated sculptures, a laser light show, musical stepping stones and other immersive installations has extended the dates for one final weekend.. Event manager Alicia Villiers said the experience would be a showcase of the latest in light and sound technology. "We've got over 11,000 LED pixel balls, giant inflatable installations, a light symphony which uses 90 two-metre LED light tubes, heaps of interactive stuff for the kids and 20 lasers producing thousands of beams throughout the park," she said. Tickets cost $12 for adults, $8 for children aged three to 16 years old, $35 for a family of two adults and two children, and children under two are free. Where: Rosalind Park, corner of View Street and Pall Mall, Bendigo VIC 3550 When: Friday, July 14 - Sunday, July 16 (close).
Swingers lace up those dancers shoes, and enjoy a night of grooving at the Spring Gully Dance. All welcome to partake in a dance and break with a delicious supper provided. CD music. Admission $7. Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705. Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Rd, Spring Gully. When: Saturday, July 15, 7.30pm - 11pm.
As part of the CLOAK exhibition - exploring textiles are complex multi-faceted materials that play diverse roles within our daily lives - at the Living Arts Space, CLOAK's artists will be weaving a giant tapestry warp live in the Visitor Centre front window and the public are welcome to participate on days when they are present. Full list of artist's present and dates available here. Where: Living Arts Space, Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo VIC 3550 When: Various dates, June 28 - August 31.
The Bendigo Gallery's new exhibition marks the 90th anniversary of The Australian Women's Weekly by diving into the women who explored the changing eras of fashion and style on the magazine's pages.The exhibition also presents a selection of garments by leading Australian designers, worn by notable and inspiring Australian women on recent covers including Melbourne designer Toni Maticevski. And of course, it wouldn't be a Women's Weekly exhibit without featuring the ingenious designs of the Australian Women's Weekly Children's Birthday Cake Book. Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View St, Bendigo. When: Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, August 27.
Central Goldfields Art Gallery presents the Golden Textures Contemporary Art Quilt Award. The Award exhibits contemporary art quilts from around the country, displayed in the redeveloped gallery space, including the winner of the Contemporary Art Quilt Award 2023. Where: Central Goldfields, 1 Neill Street Maryborough, VIC, 3550 When: June 17 to August 20.
Get ready for an evening of entertainment with the Groove Tram. Running fortnightly, the event will feature live music, local beers and fine wine, all on a rolling tram. There are limited tickets available per session and can be purchased here. The ride lasts about 1.5 hours. This is an 18+ event. Cost is $20 per person. Drinks and nibbles at bar prices. Where: Pickup and drop off from the tram stop at Alexandra Fountain, Charing Cross, Bendigo. When: Runs this weekend, 5.30pm and 8pm.
Join in with Sisterworks Bendigo for some classes to help you learn skills. There will be beginners yoga which takes place on Mondays from 9.30am to 11am. Crochet classes take place on Wednesdays from 1pm to 3pm. And social sewing will take place on Fridays with two sessions, 10am to noon or noon to 2pm. These classes are for women from a migrant, refugee and asylum seeker background. Phone 0420 258 972 for more information. Where: 45 Mundy Street, Bendigo.
Bendigo Theatre Company's community choir is back with two new choir directors. Lloyd Dodsworth and Emma Kelly have taken over the choir, bringing in a new, refreshing direction. The choir welcomes people of all ages and abilities and is non-audition based. The music chosen is a mixture of modern and classical songs. If you are interested, contact BTC on 0401 678 102. Where: Bendigo Theatre Company's Arts Shed, 15 Allingham Street, Golden Square. When: Meets Monday evenings, 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
Bendigo Tramways' beloved Tram No. 15 has been struck by the infamous Yarn Bombers, bringing back the Yarn Bomb Tram for another exciting winter season! The Yarn Bomb Tram, decorated inside and out with hand-made crochet bunting, seat covers and blankets, has been a beloved attraction throughout winter, thanks to the anonymous group of needling ninjas. Where: Bendigo Tramways, 76 Violet Street. When: Throughout winter, for specific times contact Bendigo Tramways.
Pizza Sundays at St. Anne's offers a selection of house made pizzas with live music and award winning wines. Offering a great day out for the family, all pizzas are $25 each. The winery is fully licensed, with award winning wines available all at bar prices. Call 03 5435 3601 for pizza bookings. The cellar door is also open for free tastings 7 days a week from 9am until 5pm, no bookings required. Where: St. Anne's Winery, 3 Belvoir Park Road, Ravenswood. When: Every Sunday, 9am to 5pm.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Put on your best wears and get ready for a night of grooving to the Australian Army Band at the Heathcote RSL 5th Annual Black Tie Ball. Ticket includes a three course dinner. Licensed formal event. For Tickets call Lyn on 0409 767 582. Where: Heathcote RSL Hall, 127 High St, Heathcote VIC 3523When: Saturday, August 12 from 6pm.
International phenomenon Candlelight Concerts is coming to Bendigo for a host of candle-lit live music performances. For two nights, the lights at Bendigo Town Hall will be turned off and the stage will instead by illuminated by thousands of candles for an intimate concert by Melbourne-based string quartet Eclective Strings. Violinist Amy You said Candlelight Concerts, a concept started by global live entertainment company Fever, led to the quartet playing all over the country. "To go somewhere that is more regional is really exciting for us, almost as an outreach kind of concert. I myself am from Geelong, so the regional support is really great for classical music." Where: Bendigo Town Hall, 189-193 Hargreaves St, Bendigo VIC 3550 When: Two nights, July 22 and August 19.
Aussie rockers The Smith Street Band are hitting the road for an Australian East Coast tour, which includes a show in Bendigo next month. The five-piece band has come from humble beginnings playing small venues, to becoming synonymous with Australian rock and well-known for their energy, powerful chords and emotional lyrics. Their fifth album was released last year and was named Album of the Week at triple j, with the commercial station inviting the band for Like A Version, where they covered Alanis Morisette's Hand in my Pocket, which is now part of their setlist. The album includes singles I Don't Wanna Do Nothing Forever which placed 90th in the triple j Hottest 100, Everyone Is Lying To You For Money and title track Life After Football. Click here for tickets. Where: All Seasons Hotel, 171/183 McIvor Hwy, Strathdale VIC 3550. When: Friday, July 28.
Return to the Dark Side this August and visit Maldon's infamous Goldfields Gothic Festival of Dark Ideas. The many eerie events on offer include ghost tours, cemetery tours, themed food experiences, workshops and performances plus talks on death, goldfields history and the shadowy side of life. Highlights of the program include an exclusive performance by iconic Australian new wave band Real Life and the mysteriously magical Sass and Secrets featuring Australia's most renowned female magician and mentalist Cath Jamison. Continuing the celebration of dark things, the Australian Hearse Owners Association of Australia will be bringing their annual national meetup to Maldon as part of the festivities. Families won't be disappointed, with a range of family friendly events on offer including the dress up Maldon Gothic and Victorian Picnic, magic workshops and the new Dark Market featuring purveyors of alternative goods. Inspired by the dark undercurrent of the 1850s Victorian Goldfields and intriguing stories of the past, Goldfields Gothic showcases the dark side of the goldfields in all its gruesome glory. Tickets and further information here. Where: Maldon. When: Friday to Sunday, August 4 to 6.
