HAVING climbed into the BFNL top-five after last weekend's win over Golden Square, Strathfieldsaye has its finals destiny in its own hands.
The Storm, who are looking to play A-grade finals for the first time since 2015, will be out to stave off challenges from South Bendigo and Kyneton below them when they host Castlemaine on Saturday.
They lead both the sixth-placed Bloods and seventh-placed Tigers, who play each other at Kyneton on Saturday, by one win.
The clash against the Magpies will be the first of two straight for the Storm against premiership contenders, with Sandhurst to follow in round 13.
Coach Steph Freemantle said the move into the five, which followed a 75-27 victory over Golden Square last weekend, was 'very exciting for the club'.
She is hoping the improvement shown by her side will translate to far more competitive performances against the likes of Castlemaine and Sandhurst over the next two weeks.
"Things are going quite well for us. We are continuing to iron out some of those structural things that we perhaps weren't as clear on, which is making things easier when we are playing some of those tougher teams," she said.
"When we played Kangaroo Flat (in round seven) we really got a good thumping, which was really disappointing for us.
"But I think the next two weeks will be really good for us against Castlemaine and Sandhurst.
MORE BFNL NEWS:
"Something we have improved on is being able to adapt a bit quicker when we get into a bit of a rut, or the other team gets a bit of a run on.
"Being able to adjust even quicker is something we will be working on over the next few weeks."
The Storm will be looking to turn around a 17-goal loss to Castlemaine from earlier in the season.
While there is likely to be a fair bit of shuffling between fifth through seventh spots over the coming weeks, depending on match-ups, Freemantle said the undoubted aim was breaking their finals drought.
Having already played second-placed Gisborne twice, a cause for optimism is their draw really opens up after the Storm's clash against the Dragons.
They play a much-improved Eaglehawk in round 14 and Maryborough in round 17.
Of course their two most consequential games will com against South Bendigo in round 15 and Kyneton in the final round.
"I believe fifth is where we belong and I think that we've proved that this year," Freemantle said.
"I would be really disappointed if things changed at year's end.
"The game in four weeks' time against South is one we will be building up to, but you can't take anyone lightly.
"Obviously Eaglehawk is coming up and they upset South, so that's not going to be an easy match at all either. We only beat them by a few goals (11) last time, but they have improved.
"But it's all up to us now to keep this spot.
"The girls are very focused on that and very aware of it. It's all about us doing our role on the court for each other and the team."
Last week's win over Golden Square was led by big performances by defender Macey Brereton and centre Caitlyn Hamilton.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.