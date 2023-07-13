SOUTH Bendigo coach Jannelle Hobbs is adamant there is still plenty to play out in the Bloods' 2023 season, despite having banked just one win in the last seven rounds.
Sitting sixth on the ladder, the Bloods get a chance to move back into the top five when they make the trek to Kyneton on Saturday.
The Tigers are also eyeing fifth spot and will be looking to rebound after a heavy loss to top-of-the-ladder Sandhurst last weekend.
South Bendigo, led by Chloe Gray and rising midcourt star Claudia Griffiths, showed patches of good form against Kangaroo Flat last weekend, but were ultimately defeated by 20 goals.
It came on the top of consecutive losses to Gisborne and Castlemaine, both above the Bloods on the ladder, and Eaglehawk in eighth spot.
The Bloods last won a match against Maryborough on June 3.
Their only other points since their round four win against Golden Square were secured in a round six draw against Strathfieldsaye, which overtook the Bloods last weekend, to snatch fifth spot.
The Storm will be hoping to hang on to their place in the five when they host fourth-placed Castlemaine on Saturday.
While a loss to the Tigers doesn't exactly spell the end of their finals chances, Hobbs knows that things are only going to get tighter as the finals approach.
"It's in the girls' hands now. We've done all the work, they just need to execute," she said.
"They can definitely do it, we just need to cut the unforced errors out.
"But this week is a must win for us and we'll be working hard at getting that."
MORE BFNL NEWS:
South Bendigo and Kyneton played out one of the closest matches of the season when they met in round four, in which the Bloods prevailed by four goals.
The Tigers did well to get back into the contest, after falling behind by eight goals at quarter time.
Hobbs is anticipating a similarly tight contest on Saturday, with the Bloods expecting to be bolstered by the inclusion of experienced defender Alicia McGlashan from a calf injury.
"It was disappointing to lose (last week) as we really needed those four points to stay in the five," she said.
"Kyneton was really good the first time around, so we know it is going to be close.
"We are going to have to work hard. Kyneton wants that (fifth) position and so does Strath. Everyone wants to play finals, so we'll be working hard this weekend to rectify a few things.
"We can pencil the next four or five weeks as must-win games."
That stretch of games includes a potentially season-defining return bout against the Storm at Strathfieldsaye on August 5.
Round 12 draw: Kangaroo Flat v Maryborough (Dower Park); Eaglehawk v Gisborne (Canterbury Park); Strathfieldsaye v Castlemaine (Strathfieldsaye); Kyneton v South Bendigo (Kyneton); Golden Square v Sandhurst (Wade Street).
