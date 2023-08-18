MARONG faces a tough task as it attempts to rebound from a loss last week against Mitiamo in this Saturday's LVFNL qualifying final at Bridgewater.
An injury-stricken Panthers, minus Bianca Garton, Abby Thompson and Tess Teggelove, were beaten by 29 goals last week by the Superoos.
It will take something very special to turn the margin fully around, especially, with the Panthers again likely to be at less than full strength.
"It's unfortunate that we have injuries or illness to four of our A grade team. Leading into finals you want everyone 100 per cent," Marong coach Sue Borserio said.
"We are giving those players maximum time to recover and will make the call Saturday morning.
"We have a talented squad and they proved last week they are prepared to step up and take on any role.
"In particular, I thought Briella Gibbs added super speed into wing attack and was able to beat her opposing player."
Borserio, who is in her first season at Marong, said late season injuries had done little to curb the enthusiasm at Malone Park heading into finals.
"We have all four senior netball teams, 17-and-under netball and our footy boys in finals, who are ripping up the league with their unbeaten record," she said.
MORE LVFNL NETBALL NEWS:
"Everyone at Marong is excited about finals and focused on working hard to maximise our success and take out the premiership trophies."
While they were well beaten in the end, there was nothing wrong with the Panthers' start last week.
They trailed by only one goal at quarter time, before the Superoos upped the pressure to lead by 13 at half time.
Borserio said another strong start would be essential if they are to overcome the slick Superoos.
"We started brilliantly last week and the Marong players will be keen to repeat that effort," she said.
"We need to shut down their goalers and deny them the high amount of scoring opportunities they took last week.
"Laura Hicks is a superstar in goal attack, very experienced and talented."
Mitiamo coach Jen Wilson is expecting Marong to bounce back hard, but could not be happier with how the Superoos had positioned themselves for a crack at another premiership tilt.
She said the focus on Saturday would be on doing the things that had worked for them all season long.
"We'll pretty much turn up and do more of the same. I don't think we can do anything else," Wilson said.
"We just have to concentrate on what we are doing, play netball and play to the best of our abilities and keep working on the things we have been since the loss to YC.
"We've been building as we go and last week was just another step."
The Superoos have won both clashes against the Panthers this season, including by nine goals earlier in the season.
They also defeated Marong in week one of the finals last season before going on to beat Maiden Gully YCW in week two.
Mitiamo will enter the finals series with plenty of players in form, headed by four-time league medallist Hicks, Amelia Ludeman, Abbey Battersby and Caitlyn Hocking.
Saturday's winner will play top side Maiden Gully YCW in the following weekend's second semi-final.
LVFNL FOOTBALL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.