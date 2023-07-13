MACEDON Lodge trainer Liam Howley hopes he is a step closer to finding the key to unlocking New York Hurricane's potential following his 1500m benchmark 64 win at Bendigo on Thursday.
The astute young trainer has never hidden his 'big opinion' of the at-times frustrating three-year-old gelding, saddling him up in the Group 2 Sandown Guineas last November and earlier this year in the Listed Bendigo Guineas.
While the son of Manhattan Rain and Al Dhakira had only one win from 13 starts to his name before Thursday, Howley saw enough encouraging signs at Bendigo to suggest he could emerge as a city class performer.
"It's a great result - a really good result for his patient owners," he said.
"I've had a big opinion of him all the way along. He's showed so much on the track, but mentally he's just always been a bit of a baby.
"He probably just enjoys it a bit too much rather than wanting to get on with the job. But I really liked the way that when Craig (Newitt) pulled him out today, how he knuckled down and got it done."
Owners have not been the only ones to show patience with New York Hurricane, as Howley himself has continued to search for ways to bring out the best in the gelding.
"We've changed his routine a little bit and shaken things up," Howley said.
"Dani Munro, the apprentice, has done 90 per cent of the work on him and we've changed the head gear around a bit ... just tried to keep it interesting for him.
"He's a real thinker. I think in the long term ... he just keeps getting better and better.
"We're hoping he's a genuine city class horse going forward, and that as a four and five-year-old, he's going to keep rewarding his owners."
Winning jockey Craig Newitt echoed some of the sense of frustration surrounding New York Hurricane.
"I probably should have run second or third on him in a Sandown Guineas, so that shows the level of ability he's got, but he's just a bit hot and cold at the moment," he said.
"His run the other day really disappointed us, but to Liam's credit, he's changed a few things up and he travelled really good.
"It was just a matter of getting to the outside and if he let go like he did, he was always going to be hard to beat."
Howley will have two runners on the weekend, with the Kiwi mare Silverina returning to Flemington on Saturday following his eighth in the Leilani Series Final (1400m) at racing headquarters last weekend, and Bainbridge headed to Murtoa for the Marma Cup (2050m), also on Saturday.
"Bainbridge, he's just a tough old bugger, but he's going to keep turning up and he gets his chance again on Saturday," he said.
"With Jack Hill booked for the ride and the right trip .... we ummed and ahhed whether we go to town again .... but I thought he showed just a little bit of inexperience (at Sandown last start).
"He's only lightly raced for his age (seven), so I thought we'd take the softer option and hopefully he can go there and win.
"Silverina was really good for us first-up. She just got caught wide and had to hunt the speed the whole way.
"She's drawn a good gate on Saturday and hopefully Logan McNeil can put her in the right spot."
