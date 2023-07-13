Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Trainer Liam Howley excited about New York Hurricane's future

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 14 2023 - 6:52am, first published 6:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New York Hurricane, ridden by Craig Newitt, wins the The Big Screen Company Benchmark 64 Handicap at Bendigo on Thursday. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos
New York Hurricane, ridden by Craig Newitt, wins the The Big Screen Company Benchmark 64 Handicap at Bendigo on Thursday. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos

MACEDON Lodge trainer Liam Howley hopes he is a step closer to finding the key to unlocking New York Hurricane's potential following his 1500m benchmark 64 win at Bendigo on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.