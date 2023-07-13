YOUNG Bendigo trainer Jess Gleeson was equal parts relieved and thrilled on Thursday to see Glock finally knock off his first win since setting up her base in the region earlier this year.
The six-year-old gelding came close to breaking his Bendigo duck two starts previously, when only narrowly beaten by Dio over 1000m, and followed up with a forgivable seventh behind the Rod Symons-trained Kaniva over the same distance 11 days later.
But it was a case of fourth-time lucky at Bendigo on Wednesday as Glock, who settled nicely just off the fence, about two-lengths behind the two leaders, was taken to the front by Hannah Edgley with 400m to travel.
He quickly showed his rivals a clean pair of heels, dashing away for a convincing 3.5-length benchmark 64 win.
Struggling with a sore throat, Gleeson could barely contain her joy before her voice quickly gave way.
"It's great to finally get the monkey off the back at Bendigo, he's been trying real hard," she said.
Thursday's run was Glock's sixth in Victoria since Gleeson's move from the Northern Territory.
He had been placed only once in his previous five runs.
The win was his eighth in 43 career starts and his first since August last year in Alice Springs.
22-year-old Edgley, who rode Glock for the first time, was quick to praise a 'tough' performance.
"We wanted to be positive from that barrier (three), but didn't really want to take those two in front of me on," she said.
"I just let him stride and once he got in front he was happy to just keep going, until he got to about the 100m and he was asking where all his friends were.
"He skated on top of them like they were nothing, so he worked really well."
Glock gave Gleeson, who originally hails from Ireland, her first winner since Defactor at Echuca on May 13.
She was quick to stamp her presence in Bendigo, notching up back-to-back wins with her stable star Prairie Fire in Adelaide during April.
Beau Mertens and Rhys McLeod shared the riding honours on Thursday with winning doubles.
