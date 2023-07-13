WHEN Bendigo's Zach Laurien took up netball 12 months ago as a means of sharpening his steadily improving basketball game, little did he know where it might lead.
One upshot from his decision was the desired and pleasing progression in his basketball.
The second effect came as much more of a shock.
Laurien, who plays netball on Saturday afternoons with Golden City Netball Association (GCNA) affiliated club Boomerangs, has won selection in the School Sport Victoria 12-and-under boys team to represent his state at the national championships in Perth in September.
Starting this Sunday, the 12-year-old is looking forward to regular trips to Melbourne for training, under the guidance of accomplished senior and junior coach Greg Heinrich, a former Australian men's player.
He now counts his decision to take up netball as a blessing.
"I thought it would be helpful for my basketball and it has been very helpful," Laurien said.
"I've been playing basketball since I was six, but netball has improved my game a lot."
Laurien, who plays both centre and wing attack and is the only male player on his Boomerangs team, was selected in the final 12-player state team from more than 150 aspirants from across Victoria.
He first had to make it through the regional selection trials in Ballarat before impressing in the final trial in Melbourne.
"I was pretty shocked to get through, but it was a nice surprise," Laurien said.
"Basketball is my main focus, but my goal with netball was to get into the state team and I was lucky to accomplish that."
Laurien, a grade 6 student at Kangaroo Flat Primary School and one of the school's captains this year, credited his parents - Leticia and Keith - as the biggest influences on his sport.
"They drive me everywhere," he said.
I thought it (netball) would be helpful for my basketball and it has been.- Zach Laurien
He further praised the support of his two Boomerangs coaches, the mother-daughter combination of Naomi and Hannah Evans, who plays in BFNL powerhouse Kangaroo Flat's 17-and-under team.
"They're very good coaches. Very helpful. The season is going pretty well."
A busy time in his sporting life only got a little more active this week with the start of Bendigo Braves basketball trials.
Laurien, a guard, is aiming for a spot in one of the Braves' under-14 teams.
GCNA president Rachel Thomsen said everybody involved with Boomerangs and Golden City was proud of Zach's achievement.
"He is a terrific kid and just loves his netball," she said.
"I've watched him play a few times this season and he is a ripper player. Very athletic and really loves the game.
"It's such an achievement ... great to see.
"We love having boys involved in our competitions at Golden City and the more we can do for the males the better.
"Everyone is impressed by what Zach has managed to achieve and I'm sure wishes him well in the lead-up to the nationals."
The School Sport Australia 12-and-under boys netball championships run from September 9 to 15.
