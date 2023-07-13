Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball

Kangaroo Flat Primary School student Zach Laurien selected in state 12-and-under boys netball team

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 13 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN Bendigo's Zach Laurien took up netball 12 months ago as a means of sharpening his steadily improving basketball game, little did he know where it might lead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.