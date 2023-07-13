One day, 13-year-old Jayde Sarginson wants to have her own sheep farm.
"I'm hoping to have a sheep stud, with some horses and sheep when I'm older, with some of my friends," Ms Surginson said.
Until then, the Mornington Peninsula girl is excited to "help out with other studs and hang out with friends" at the 2023 Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo from Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16.
The largest of its kind, multi-day show has "something for everyone" with numerous categories ranging stud master's muster, shearing competitions, sheep dog trials and fashion shows.
Australian Sheep and Wool Show chief executive Margot Falconer said the event was an opportunity to see wool production from "where it started to where it finishes" integral to the Australian identity.
"Sheep and wool are the backbone of Australia, and this show brings people from every state and territory, with an opportunity to showcase their sheep," Ms Falconer said.
The show has been held in Bendigo for the last 23 years, after departing from its 1877 beginnings in Melbourne, and continues to be an "ongoing benefit" to the city, Ms Falconer said.
"I always say it is all about the sheep, but it's so much more than just the sheep," she said.
"You can buy anything from a bobcat to a finest woolen hat or coat at this event."
Tickets to the Australian Sheep and Wool Show are available here.
MORE NEWS:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.