National Pain Week 2023 seeks to be a pain-changer by sparking national debate Advertising Feature

This National Pain Week, Chronic Pain Australia is encouraging a national conversation around people who live with chronic pain. Picture supplied.

Australia`s annual awareness event for chronic pain, National Pain Week, runs from July 24-30 in 2023.

Organised by Chronic Pain Australia (CPA), the national voice for those living with chronic pain, this year's National Pain Week themes are 'Let them know how strong you are' and 'painchanger'.

"The themes seek to break down the stigma of talking about and seeking care for people experiencing chronic pain," Nicolette Ellis, CPA president, said. "Many are taught to hide their pain for fear of appearing weak.

"The 'she'll be right' attitude is often adopted, leading to worsened, long-term impacts for both the individual suffering chronic pain, their family, friends and colleagues. We often hear people describe trying a new pain management tool as a 'gamechanger', so we have created the theme 'painchanger' as a play on words for this year's theme.



"By creating national conversations we spread useful resources and tools for those living with chronic pain."

Over 3.6 million Australians struggle with the impacts of daily pain because they can't access or afford care and because they live in a culture where pain is dismissed or minimised.

"Unsurprisingly 50% of people living with pain experience suicidal ideation," Nicolette said. "Combine this with alcohol use to cope with pain, deprioritising other health care needs, an inability to work, increases in prescribed sedative medications and forgoing food to afford pain management treatments, and we have a large proportion of Australians in desperate need to be heard and action to take place."



CPA believes no Australian should live with chronic pain in isolation or without access to resources, support, and affordable high-quality healthcare.

"We are dedicated to supporting Australians in effectively managing their pain to preserve their dignity and self-respect, regardless of age, gender, culture, belief, rural or regional location or socio-economic background," Nicolette said.

"Our strategic intent is to ensure that all Australians living with chronic pain receive Triple AAA standards of care - Awareness, Accessibility and Affordability.



"We aim to establish national funding for primary care-based multidisciplinary pain programs in each of the 31 primary health network regions and a dedicated telehealth multidisciplinary pain management service for those who are unable to access care."

CPA launched the inaugural National Pain Survey in 2011 as another way to provide and promote the voice of those experiencing chronic pain.

"We survey the Australian population experiencing pain and or caring for someone living with chronic pain," Nicolette said. "This information is essential to understanding the lived experience which informs policy and advocacy in an effort to improve the lives of people living with chronic pain."

The results of the National Pain Survey 2023 will be announced at the opening event of National Pain Week on Monday, July 24 - the state of pain panel discussion.

"We have something for everyone during National Pain Week 2023 and this year we want to provide more hope to our community on newly available treatments or 'game changers," Nicolette said.