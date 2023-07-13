Bendigo Advertiser
Thales almost ready to backfill Bendigo built Bushmasters for army

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated July 14 2023 - 8:05am, first published July 13 2023 - 7:00pm
Workers prepare a Bushmaster to be donated to Ukraine in a Thales workshop. Picture courtesy of Defence/Roger Brennan
A BENDIGO factory is preparing to backfill Bushmasters donated to Ukraine "as we speak", a Bendigo MP says as another 30 of the heavily armoured military vehicles are earmarked for the conflict.

