A BENDIGO factory is preparing to backfill Bushmasters donated to Ukraine "as we speak", a Bendigo MP says as another 30 of the heavily armoured military vehicles are earmarked for the conflict.
It will help the military account for a tally of 120 trucks earmarked to defend the European country from Russian invaders, member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters said.
"[Manufacturer] Thales has ordered supplies to be ready and they are finishing work on Hawkei [military vehicles] and Bushmasters for New Zealand," she said.
The 78 Bushmaster replacements were announced earlier this year and were aimed at building up to what the Army's preferred level of "preparedness".
They are unlikely to silence calls for more orders, given there is no end in sight to Russia's invasion or Ukraine's current counteroffensive.
Opposition senator Simon Birmingham tweeted on Thursday that the government should make a "clear commitment" to replenishing Defence's Bushmaster stocks.
Several shadow ministers have criticised the timing of the government's announcement of 30 extra Bushmasters for Ukraine.
"It is disappointing that the prime minister waited for a photo opportunity to announce this decision, which could have been made months ago," shadow defence minister Andrew Hastie and shadow acting foreign affairs minister James Peterson said in a statement.
"While this decision has bipartisan support, once again, Labor has been slow to act. These vehicles must be sent to Ukraine as quickly as possible, without delay."
Prime minister Anthony Albanese revealed the extra Bushmasters for Ukraine overnight Wednesday, during a NATO summit in Lithuania.
Ms Chesters said it was good the army and her government were donating more Bushmasters.
She said Bendigonians should be proud of the "cult status" the vehicles have garnered among Ukrainian troops, who raved about their reliability and capacity to withstand blasts.
"But at the same time there's a little sense of sadness that Ukraine still needs them," she said.
"Russia's aggression is real. There are awful atrocities being committed in Ukraine."
Ms Chesters hoped this week's NATO summit might lead to more Bushmaster orders as European countries reassess threats from states like Russia.
"We know Bushmasters save lives and hopefully other countries see that value and place orders, because that secures jobs and manufacturing work in Bendigo," she said.
"There are all these European countries together right now at NATO, talking about what Ukraine needs, and what they need."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.