Vic Country will resume hostilities with its traditional rival Vic Metro this Sunday at Ikon Park in the last game of the Under 18 National Championships.
While the Allies have already claimed the Championship, this game doesn't need any extra storylines to get the players fired up.
Bendigo Pioneer Harley Reid has played in all of Vic Country's games, while Pioneers teammates Oskar Smartt and Archer Day-Wicks have appeared in one game each.
Vic Country likes to rotate its bottom-age players, but after an impressive performance in the sides' second match in Western Australia Day-Wicks could be in line for a recall in the state derby.
The Allies confirmed its first-ever win at the National Championships with a 12.9 (81) to 10.10 (70) triumph over Vic Country last Sunday.
In a tight affair, Tasmanian midfielder Colby McKercher produced the game-breaking burst with two quick goals in the third term.
McKercher is firming as a potential number two behind Reid in this year's draft.
Reid continued to split his minutes between midfield and forward, ending the game with 14 disposals, six clearances and seven inside-50s.
Elsewhere, the under 16s Vic Country National Development Championships side concluded its campaign with a 25-point defeat to WA.
They finished 1-2 but did record a thrilling win against Metro in round one by three points.
The Pioneers were represented by Golden Square's Hunter Wright, Mildura Football Netball Club's Shaun Watson and Swan Hill products Pat Blake and Wilhelm Bennett.
Meanwhile, former Pioneer Robbie Tarrant announced his retirement from the AFL on Thursday after 174 games with North Melbourne and 20 at Richmond.
Tarrant was drafted with pick 15 by the Roos in the 2007 national draft after growing up in Mildura and playing senior footy for South Mildura.
After graduating from Xavier College in 2006, Tarrant worked as a teller at Bendigo Bank in Bendigo while playing for the Pioneers.
Tarrant won the Roos best and fairest in 2016.
