The QEO is set to host a showcase of women's footy this Sunday with a CVFLW triple header.
Three highly intriguing games for different reasons await, with the final match of the day between Golden Square and Bendigo Thunder from 2.30pm arguably being the most important match of 2023 so far regarding the finals makeup.
The fourth-placed Bulldogs can go three games clear of the fifth-placed Thunder with a win and virtually destroy their opponent's hopes of making it to the postseason.
If the Thunder can triumph, they could be favourites to usurp the Bulldogs for the final spot in the top four in the last month of the season with a slightly easier draw and a significantly better percentage.
Bulldogs coach Nathan Manuel said his side is treating the clash as a mini Grand Final.
"We've been talking about this game for several weeks that it could be the decider of whether we play finals or not," he said.
"A win here would cement us, while a victory for them could set up their season so it couldn't be any bigger for both teams."
Manuel said his side is looking forward to arguably the biggest occasion on the CVFLW calendar outside the Grand Final.
"What a chance and stage to be able to play women's footy," he said.
"It's the only opportunity outside of the finals we get to play on the QEO, and hopefully, we'll get more later in the season, but this is a taste of finals experience for us."
In the corresponding fixture between the sides earlier in 2023, the Bulldogs got over the line by two goals in a low-scoring affair.
While the Bulldogs' defence has been solid for most of the season, it's up forward that has been the worry.
But after a confidence-boosting three weeks, Manuel said his side is improving in this facet.
"We had plenty of inside 50s against them last time and couldn't put that scoreboard pressure on, but the last month we've been able to do that," he said.
"That's come off the back of our midfield improving and our forward 50 entries getting better.
"Paynton Jolliffe has been the beneficiary of that, and she is starting to hit the scoreboard more consistently, but what's most pleasing for me is we're starting to see a more even spread of goalkickers, and not solely relying on her to kick a bag."
Jolliffe kicked four last week and now sits second in the league goalkicking with 17 from eight games.
Bulldogs stalwart Liz Watkins will celebrate her 50th club game.
A top-of-the-table clash precedes the Bulldogs versus Thunder clash, with undefeated Castlemaine taking on Woorinen.
The Magpies look unstoppable in 2023 and easily accounted for third-placed Eaglehawk last round by 45 points.
However, the Tigers are likely its biggest challenger, and the Yellow and Black have improved since its 50-point loss to the Magpies in round four.
If the Magpies can put in another commanding performance here, they'll have one hand on the flag - if they don't already.
Bottom two, North Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye kick the day off at 10.30am.
Both sides will be as keen as anyone to record a win, with the Storm still searching for its first of the campaign after falling to North Bendigo by two points earlier in the year.
