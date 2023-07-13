Maryborough has finally seen what some are calling a "milestone moment" as works begin on the town's new hospital site.
The sod was officially turned on the $115 million project on July 13 - which will see a new purpose-built facility constructed to the south of the existing hospital.
"It's definitely a milestone moment from my perspective, the health service's and the community's," Maryborough District Health acting chief executive David Edwards said.
"This project is one that was promised close to six years ago, but equally that time delay has really been about us doing the detailed design and development in partnership with consumers, Traditional Owners and a whole range of different parties."
The "state-of-the-art project" will deliver a new urgent care centre, a 32-bed inpatient and maternity unit, two operating theatres and recovery spaces, and a day medical centre with imaging, pharmacy, and pathology services.
The modern design and layout, and co-location of health services, will improve patient flow and deliver a safer and more efficient workplace for staff and better care for patients.
"We want to provide modern care closer to home," Mr Edwards said.
"We're moving from building designs and and building hospital standards that are more than 20 years old, some maybe over 100 years.
"We'll have more space and better facilities that meet the current Australian Healthcare standards, which will be very useful for the community."
The project will also include new consultant suites, a reception area and additional carparking ensuring that once complete, Maryborough's doctors and nurses will have the facilities they need to treat an additional 4000 patients every year.
"These facilities will give (the community) the capacity to be treated locally and equally for us to be able to recruit and bring new staff and expertise," Mr Edwards said.
Delivered by the Victorian Health Building Authority (VHBA) in partnership with the Maryborough hospital, Fairbrother Construction has been appointed to deliver the project which is on track to be completed progressively from late 2024.
"A bigger and better Maryborough and District Hospital will ensure more locals can access world-class care and treatment closer to home, family and their loved ones," state health infrastructure minister Mary-Anne Thomas said.
The project is expected to create and sustain more than 340 local jobs during peak construction.
The current hospital is located in Clarendon Street.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
