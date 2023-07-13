ACCUSTOMED to breaking down barriers through his long and evolving netball journey, Bendigo's Jayden Cowling will be hoping to do plenty more of the same in his new role with Netball Victoria.
Cowling - a state representative with the Victorian men's open team and coach of BFNL club Kangaroo Flat - has become Netball Victoria's first male participation co-ordinator.
If anyone knows about the barriers that once existed for males in netball, it's Cowling.
After kick-starting his playing journey in the Golden City Netball Association while in grade 3, he was forced to take a hiatus from the playing court just two years later due to age restrictions.
He quickly found solace in umpiring before on-court opportunities for males slowly opened up, leading to him realising his dream of playing for the state and also representing the Australian 20-and-under team in New Zealand in 2015.
Cowling has been a mainstay on the local coaching scene for nearly a decade, leading Kangaroo Flat's B-grade team to a premiership in 2016 and A-reserve to a flag in 2017, before taking on the A-grade role in 2018.
He has led the Roos to grand final appearances in 2019 and 2022 and has them in third position this season after 11 rounds.
Cowling is excited to be paying such a key role in fostering the growth of boys' and men's netball.
"It's a really brand new role. Something Netball Victoria really wants to do is promote and increase male participation in this state," he said.
"The opportunity popped up and it's something I could never have said no to.
"It's a dream job really, to get as many boys involved in netball and to breakdown the stigma that netball is only for girls.
"Netball can be played by males, coached by males and umpired by males, so we'd really like to increase that awareness.
"We have some amazing male athletes who play at the national and international level,
"I want young boys who are just starting netball to have people to look up to and for them to have something to aspire to be."
Cowling will continue to be based in Bendigo, from where he previously worked as a participation co-ordinator for the northern region.
His new job will take him to all parts of the state.
"I am available to help out anywhere I can in any part of Victoria," Cowling said.
"There are a lot of associations and leagues that want to increase male participation and establish male competitions in their areas.
"And that's a goal of mine, to get a male competition up and running in every region of Victoria."
Cowling's male participation coordinator role is not only a Victorian first, but an Australian first.
No other state or territory has a dedicated male participation officer.
