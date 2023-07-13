Bendigo Advertiser
Jayden Cowling signs on as Netball Victoria's first male participation coordinator

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 13 2023 - 11:01am, first published 10:54am
Bendigo's Jayden Cowling has been appointed as Netball Victoria's first male participation officer. Picture courtesy of Netball Victoria
ACCUSTOMED to breaking down barriers through his long and evolving netball journey, Bendigo's Jayden Cowling will be hoping to do plenty more of the same in his new role with Netball Victoria.

