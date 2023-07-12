Police are searching for a man they believe stole a car and firearms at Wedderburn last month.
The alleged theft took place at 10.20pm on June 19.
According to police, a male offender described as mid-late 30s with a thin build, Caucasian with collar length curly/wavy dark hair and wearing a tan/beige coloured top and black pants, attended a Wedderburn property in a car and stole two firearms from a shipping container.
Police have released photos of white four-door sedans similar to the offender's vehicle.
Investigators hope the photos someone may be able to assist with enquiries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au
